The Toronto Raptors have had a very interesting offseason so far. First, they lost Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency to the Houston Rockets, however were able to retain Jakob Poeltl. Additionally, they landed Dennis Schroder as a potential replacement for VanVleet, and they also signed Jalen McDaniels away from the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, none of these moves signaled the end of rumors being hurled surrounding the Raptors; it is still uncertain what Pascal Siakam's future with the Raptors looks like and a trade could be in the foreseeable future. Especially if the Raptors get out to a rough start this season and Siakam is still on the roster, it would come as no surprise to see the Toronto star get traded. Besides free agency, the Raptors also made a splash by drafting Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Dick was the Raptors player to watch then going into 2023 NBA Summer League. Nevertheless, one undrafted player from summer league showed that he could be an asset on the 2023-2024 roster. Once next season begins, it is very possible that undrafted guard Markquis Nowell makes the Raptors roster.

Markquis Nowell was thrust into the spotlight during the NCAA Tournament while playing for the Kansas State Wildcats. Despite his 5'7 frame, he dominated the tournament by leading the entire field in assists, including a record breaking performance of 19 assists in a game. He showed that he has the ability to perform on the brightest stage and he was definitely one of the highlights of the tournament. Still, his age and size were limiting factors heading into the draft and a big reason that he ultimately went undrafted. Fortunately, the Raptors signed him to a two-way contract and gave him a chance to show his stuff in summer league. Show his stuff is what he did, and it is clear now that Nowell deserves a shot to make the roster. Markquis Nowell is the best choice in terms of undrafted players who might make the Raptors 2023-2024 roster.

His 5'7 frame is the primary reason that Markquis Nowell did not go drafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He dominated enough in the NCAA Tournament to show that he can play with the best of them, but in an NBA that puts so much emphasis on potential and athleticism, it was not surprising to see him not get his name called. Still, the Raptors opportunity he had in summer league made it clear that his game will translate to the NBA, starting with his assist numbers.

Nowell had the sixth highest assist average across all summer league participants. He averaged 6.8 assists in 28 minutes per game, which is a very solid conversion rate. He had multiple highlight dimes and looked comfortable leading the offense on an NBA floor. However, doubters of Nowell would say that the assist numbers should translate because he doesn't have to be as physical or as much of a force down low in order to rack up the dimes. This is why Markquis Nowell's point totals should silence those doubters.

Nowell averaged 12.o points per game in summer league while being far from the number one option. He also shot a solid 34% from the three-point line while not missing a free-throw throughout the entirety of the tournament. There is no doubt that being 5'7 is a hinderance on the basketball court; Nowell showed in summer league that he can use it to his advantage, finding himself lanes and opportunities that surprise bigger, lankier guys. The fact that he can go get his own bucket and find ways to set up teammates at his size on an NBA floor is simply a testament to his will. That will is the primary reason he will make the Raptors opening night roster.

The only way that Nowell is going to have an NBA career is if he works harder than everyone on a daily basis. He already has a massive size and athleticism disadvantage, so he will have to continually evolve his game in order to compete against the average NBA guy. It is clear that he can do this judging off both his college and summer league performance. Nowell is a perfect example of mind over matter and that anything is possible as long as it is worked hard enough for. 5'7 might not be the ideal NBA height, but it is tall enough to hold a massive heart and spirit that can will an NBA team to wins. Albeit going undrafted, Markquis Nowell is going to give himself a great chance of making the Raptors opening night roster for the 2023-2024 season.