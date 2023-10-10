Steam Next Fest has always been a great place to try out upcoming games through the various demos available. Of course, with the hundreds of games available, to download, it may be overwhelming. As such, to help you out, here is our list of games that you should try out first during the October 2023 Steam Next Fest

10 Games To Try Out In Steam Next Fest October 2023

Potions: A Curious Tale

Potions: A Curious Tale follows the story of Luna, a young witch on a journey to become a master potion brewer. In this game, players must control Luna as she travels the world, gathering ingredients to brew a wide variety of potions, more than one hundred of them to be exact. The potions range from flame potions to exploding potions, poisoning potions, and more.These potions will help her in her journey, as she can use them to either defeat various enemies or clear obstacles and solve puzzles. Throughout her journey, she will meet a variety of characters, each with their own part to play in Luna's journey.

Make Way

Make Way is a multiplayer party game that the developers describe as combining the “spirit of Micro Machines” and the “competitive level-building Ultimate Chicken Horse.” Players work together, or against each other, to create race tracks that they must traverse. A variety of track pieces are available,r hanging from sharp turns to loops, each designed to make the tract easier, or harder, for everyone. Grab a friend and try this game out for yourself.

Ninza

Ninza is a multiplayer fighting game similar to games like Smash Bros or Brawlhalla. However, the way you attack and take down enemies is a little different. Instead of attacking them directly, you have to attack the stage itself, sending platforms at enemies to crush them and take them out of the game. Choose from a variety of characters, each with their own moves, to quickly dispatch enemies in this fast-paced battle of stages.

Demeo Battles

Demeo Battles is a competitive turn-based strategy game based in the world of the tabletop fantasy game Demeo. In this game, players create a deck of cards to square off against others in 1v1 and 2v2 combat. Players choose their heroes, roll the dice, and fight outlast and defeat their enemies. One of the upsides of this game is that the matches won't take too long, taking as little as twenty minutes to finish a match. Although the demo only has two maps and three heroes available, the game's full launch will include 40 single-player challenges, ten multiplayer maps, and seven heroes.

Gods of the Twilight

Gods of the Twilight is a visual novel based on a Norse-Cyberpunk setting, filled with mature stories and themes. The game's supernatural and sci-fi adventure story follows two protagonists: Althea and Farkas, as they prepare for the looming, unavoidable Ragnarok. The game features romanceable NPCs, voice acting, and of course, various decisions where the player's choice will control the outcome of the story.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Explore the underground world of Deep Rock Galactic, but with a twist in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. Instead of the first-person shooter that we are familiar with, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a top-down survivor-like auto-shooter. Of course, it retains a lot of features from the main game, such as mining, upgrading your equipment, and more. You will have to tunnel your way to riches while also fighting off wave upon wave of alien enemies. Make it all the way to the end, and you can extract. Fail, and you start from the beginning again. This game is highly recommended if you like survivor-like games, and especially if you love Deep Rock Galactic.

Ghostrunner 2

A sequel to the hit game Ghostrunner, Ghostrunner 2 has players taking control of Jack once more. Set a year after the events of the first game, Jack must once more fight against an enemy set on taking control of humanity. This time, he must fight against a violent AI cult outside of Dharma Tower. Ghostrunner 2 introduces new skills to the player, as well as new features such as motorcycles. Of course, Jack still has access to his trusty sword as he slashes his way to the goal. What's interesting is that depending on what skills the player uses, the enemy's behavior changes. This gives players an interesting challenge to try out with every new playthrough. However, don't think that the game will be easy just because there are new skills. If anything, this game may just be harder than the first one.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, is a real-time strategy game set in the world of Warhammer. Players take control of a Warlord and must lead one of four unique factions in conquering the wild and savage Realm of Ghur. Players can choose to follow a rich, character-driven story, or fight in 1v1 and 2v2 cross-platform multiplayer matches. They can even play in the game's competitive mode should they choose. Once they finish the campaign, players can even battle across procedurally generated wildlands in single-player, fighting towards an end goal.

If you want more details about what you can expect from the game, check out our preview impressions of the game.

The Talos Principle 2

The Talos Principle 2 is a sequel to the hit thought-provoking puzzle game The Talos Principle. As with the first game, players must travel through a wasteland, in a world where humanity has gone extinct. Despite the lack of humans, human culture lives on, and you must explore this desolate world, solving puzzles, and seeking clues as to what exactly happened, and what you should do in the world moving forward. If you enjoyed the previous game, or enjoy games like Portal, you will definitely want to play this one too.

The Last Faith

The Last Faith is a “dark, gothic fusion of metroidvania and soulslike”, pitting players in an unforgiving world where they must fight against a variety of monsters, and where a single mistake could cost them their life. Using an arsenal of melee weapons, spells, and firearms, players must find the weapons that will help them get through the game's merciless and precise combat. Explore the game's non-linear world, constantly backtracking at key points to reach locations previously inaccessible. If you are a fan of games like 9 Years Of Shadows, then you will definitely enjoy this game. As with most soulslike games, expect to die a lot in this game.

Strike Force Heroes

Strike Force Heroes is more of a personal pick, as it is one of the games that I played while growing up. Now, it is making its way to Steam, with a variety of changes, new features, and more. Strike Force Heroes is an old-school arena shooter. Players can play in either co-operative or PvP game modes, as they follow a group of soldiers on a mission to save the world. There are a total of four characters available, each with their own playstyle. Shadow, for example, relies on heavy-hitting stealth attacks, while Bull thrives in tanking the enemy's attacks. Leveling each of the characters unlocks various weapons, outfits, and abilities, so players are encouraged to level them all up for endless replayability.

That is our top ten games to look out for during the Steam Next Fest this October 2023. Look forward to our future list of the definitive top ten games during the October 2023 Steam Next Fest, which should go up next week. In the meantime, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.