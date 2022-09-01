2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma State over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oklahoma State over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys, who barely missed making the BCS National Championship Game in the 2011 season when Alabama played LSU in a regular-season rematch, entered 2021 as a contender in the Big 12, but not as a team which was expected to make a serious run at the College Football Playoff. The Oklahoma Sooners were ranked No. 2 in preseason and were the overwhelming Big 12 favorite. Iowa State, which won the Fiesta Bowl the year before, was also a highly-touted Big 12 team. Oklahoma State has done very well under head coach Mike Gundy, but the Cowboys were not viewed as an elite program heading into 2021.

They performed like a team which expects to be elite.

Oklahoma State passed nearly every test which came its way in 2021. The Cowboys had a ball-hawking defense which was always in the right place at the right time. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles got the most out of his players. Oklahoma State outplayed Oklahoma in the second half and defeated the Sooners to reach the Big 12 Championship Game and simultaneously end the Sooners’ six-year reign as conference champions. Oklahoma State played its way into a position to make the College Football Playoff. Ultimately, the Pokes came within one yard of beating Baylor in the Big 12 title game, but OSU was denied at the goal line in the final minute. The Cowboys rebounded, however, and defeated Notre Dame in a thrilling Fiesta Bowl to let everyone know that they were — and are — a nationally relevant program. Oklahoma State sent a loud message in 2021. The Cowboys will try to speak authoritatively in 2022.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma State Over/Under Win Total Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys:

Over: 8.5 (+110)

Under: 8.5 (-130)

Why Oklahoma State Will Win Nine Games

The Cowboys have Spencer Sanders back at quarterback and should establish a considerable degree of continuity on offense. Though Sanders made some crucial mistakes in the Big 12 Championship Game against Baylor, he did show a lot of resilience in the second-half comeback against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. If Sanders can improve this season — he certainly knows the offense and what is expected of him — the Cowboys will give themselves a much larger margin for error. Oklahoma State’s three-game nonconference schedule is relatively easy. The Cowboys should be able to win six games in the Big 12 and get to nine wins. They might lose to Oklahoma and Baylor. That’s two losses. They would need to lose four games in the Big 12 to fail to win nine. OSU would need to go 5-4 in the Big 12, so that a 3-0 nonconference record doesn’t lift them to nine wins. It’s simply hard to find four Big 12 losses on this schedule.

Why Oklahoma State Won’t Win Nine Games

Maybe Iowa State, Texas, and Kansas State can play surprisingly well against the Cowboys this year. Matt Campbell’s Iowa State teams have regularly played the Pokes on even terms and have created tough games against Mike Gundy’s team. Texas, though not expected to be an elite team this year, has the kind of athleticism and talent which can explode in a one-game situation. Kansas State, under coach Chris Klieman, is not especially talented but wins with its discipline and sound fundamentals. The Cowboys going 5-4 in the Big 12 is a more realistic possibility than many might think.

Final Oklahoma State Win Total Prediction

Oklahoma State might go 6-3 in the Big 12, but not 5-4. There are at least nine wins on this schedule.

Final Oklahoma State Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (+110)