AT&T recently announced the return of the Annihilator Cup and it comes with a twist! Here's everything you need to know.
About 2024 Annihilator Cup
The Annihilator Cup itself has become a renowned event within the gaming community since its inception. Now in its fourth year, the tournament has consistently drawn top-tier talent from the streaming and esports spheres. The substantial prize pool of $250,000 up for grabs is attracting some of the most skilled gamers and streamers in the industry. This will surely make the competition fierce.
AT&T's decision to expand the streaming of the Annihilator Cup to TikTok adds another layer of accessibility for fans. TikTok is a popular social media platform known for its short-form video content. This platform provides a convenient avenue for viewers to engage with the tournament and connect with their favorite streamers.
The timing of the tournament's kickoff on May 2nd aligns with the growing excitement surrounding esports events globally. As esports continues to gain mainstream recognition and acceptance, events like the Annihilator Cup serve as showcases for the talent and dedication within the gaming community.
Who is Ovilee May
This year's Annihilator Cup also comes with a twist – it will feature its first-ever female host. The chosen one is none other than the female Twitch sensation, Ovilee May.
Ovilee May is a well-known esports host, interviewer, and content creator. Additionally, she's particularly recognized for her work in the League of Legends (LoL) esports scene. Ovilee has hosted and appeared in numerous esports events, interviews, shows, and international LoL tournaments. Her engaging personality and deep knowledge of the esports world have surely made her a beloved figure among fans.
Ovilee May's involvement as the host brings a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the Annihilator Cup. Furthermore, her experience and passion for gaming make her a fitting choice to guide viewers through the tournament's thrilling matches and behind-the-scenes moments.
Looking back at Ovilee May's journey, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the gaming and streaming landscape. Her career highlights include hosting roles for major esports events and insightful interviews with players and industry professionals. She also has a strong presence on platforms like Twitch, where she engages with her community of followers.
The Annihilator Cup, on the other hand, has evolved into a premier esports event known for its competitive gameplay, entertaining content, and lucrative prize pool. The tournament's growth over the years reflects the increasing popularity of esports and the opportunities it presents for players and content creators alike.
Annihilator Cup Schedule
The Annihilator Cup is set to kick off on May 2nd and continue thrilling gaming enthusiasts every Thursday until May 23rd. The schedule reads:
|May 2
|Fortnite
|May 9
|League of Legends
|May 16
|Street Fighter VI
|May 23
|Counter-Strike 2
Annihilator Cup Participants
A few renowned streamers and gaming personalities participating in this year's tournament are as follows…
- MrSavage
- Agent00
- SweeetTails
- BoxBox
- Emiru
- Hutch
- TheSketchReal
- DrLupo
- Doublelift
- Sydeon
- Jake'n'Bake
- Mongraal
- Starsmitten
- EmilyyWang
- Lidyuh
- Summit1G
- NMPlo
Gaming influencer JakeLucky from Gaming World Media, partnered with AT&T, will connect fans to the latest insider coverage. Additionally, weekly game experts like TheBestTaco and OliverBass for Fortnite, CaptainFlowers and Joushi for League of Legends, RIP and TastySteve for Street Fighter 6, and Scrawny and Launders for CS2 will join the streams, providing viewers with live tournament commentary and analysis.
What's new about the 2024 Annihilator Cup
The 2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup brings exciting new features for gaming fans. Weekly winners and the overall champion will receive $10,000 each for their chosen charities, totaling $50,000. Fans watching on the AT&T channel can also win rewards like Twitch gift cards, game-specific items, and top-tier gaming gear through Annihilator Cup Viewer Rewards.
Transitioning to the fan experience, dedicated viewers can anticipate thrilling prizes. Moreover, the fan-favorite segment, Annihilator Cup After Hours, is making a comeback. It offers fans a unique opportunity to join open lobbies and play alongside their favorite streamers.
To sum it all up, as AT&T gears up for the fourth annual Annihilator Cup, fans are in for a thrilling showcase of talent, intense competition, and engaging content. With Ovilee May leading as the host and the expanded streaming reach on TikTok, this year's tournament is set to deliver a memorable and inclusive experience for gaming enthusiasts globally. These enhancements ensure that the 2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup will offer intense gaming action and engaging experiences for both competitors and fans. It's a celebration of gaming prowess and community spirit, uniting the best of gaming and charitable contributions in a dynamic tournament setting.
