In yet another draft, the cornerback position runs deep. Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 NFL Draft is almost here! It is time to take a look at our NFL draft odds series, where our first cornerback selected prediction and pick will be revealed.
Champ Bailey. Deion Sanders. Charles Woodson. These are a few names that were drafted after outstanding college careers. Indeed, the cornerback position has enjoyed much success throughout the history of the NFL as there are currently 19 illustrious members that are a part of the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. While the names listed above are some of the best to ever do it, don't sleep on these prospects to make a big splash at the professional level.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: First Cornerback Selected Prediction, Pick
Quinyon Mitchell: -165
Terrion Arnold: +135
Cooper DeJean: +2000
Nate Wiggins: +2900
Why Quinyon Mitchell Could Be the First Cornerback Selected
The favorite to be drafted as the top cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft, Mitchell possesses a multitude of traits that have franchises drooling all across the league. Not only did the Toledo Rockets standout put himself on the map back during the 2022 season in which he hauled in five interceptions, but he clearly has a knack for pinpointing the football at the height of his jump. Throughout the '22 and '23 seasons, Mitchell combined for 27 pass deflections and even went toe-to-toe with supposed top-five draft pick Marvin Harrison last fall.
In addition, Mitchell was a standout during the Senior Bowl which should only bolster his case for being the top cornerback in the draft. With his elite ability to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage paired with his blazing recovery speed, Mitchell is the real deal. Currently, Mitchell is projected by many scouts to possibly go late in the first round.
Why Terrion Arnold Could Be the First Cornerback Selected
Another popular pick to be the first cover corner selected, Arnold played at the highest level of college football while enrolled at the University of Alabama. For starters, Arnold is every wide receiver's worst nightmare as the former Crimson Tide standout is an aggressive ballhawk who maintains a whole lot of fluidity in his hips. During his time at Tuscaloosa, Arnold transcended his whole game to a whole other level in 2023 as he plucked five interceptions out of the air in his redshirt sophomore campaign last fall.
Impressively enough, Arnold also isn't afraid to lower his shoulder and make tackles in open space as an elite run defender. In fact, Arnold tallied 63 total tackles from his defensive back position. Although Arnold might lack the size compared to some of his cornerback peers and is often undisciplined when playing zone coverage, these are things that he can tweak rather quickly at the next level.
Why Cooper DeJean Could Be the First Cornerback Selected
Did you know that the last white cornerback to start in the NFL was former New York Giants DB Jason Seahorn back in 2002? Race aside, DeJean is a certified baller for many reasons.
One of the more intriguing names entering the draft, Mr. Cooper DeJean is an athletic specimen. No doubt about it folks, DeJean is a special athlete that has a rare blend of speed and explosiveness from the secondary. When watching the tape, DeJean stands out with his impeccable eye discipline as well as his ability to dismantle and shed blocks with ease similar to a linebacker. Most importantly, DeJean makes an impact all over the football field as a fantastic tackler paired with a phenomenal awareness of being in the right position at all times. Furthermore, his seven career interceptions at Iowa demonstrate his next-level ball skills when in coverage.
Ultimately, it wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever to see DeJean be the first cornerback taken off the board. Thanks to his versatility at corner and even safety along with having upside as a return specialist, DeJean's overall skill set may be too impressive to pass up.
Why Nate Wiggins Could Be the First Cornerback Selected
Entering this list at +2900 odds, Wiggins surely will want to prove to whoever takes a chance on him that he has what it takes to become one of football's top corners.
All in all, many believe Wiggins is the best corner in this draft, and despite his slender size as an outside corner, his biggest strength is mirroring receivers to such a high degree that he ends up running the routes for them. Yes, he isn't physically imposing by any means, but he is as fundamentally sound as any corner in this draft.
Not to mention, Wiggins' ball skills remain elite, and also excels at reading wide receivers' hips. Most of his weaknesses revolve around his smaller frame, but he does everything else at a high level. During his 2023 season at Clemson, Wiggins gave up only one touchdown when in coverage and even showcased his tackling skills by missing only five tackles on the year.
Final First Cornerback Selected Prediction & Pick
Despite this year's cornerback class not being as deep as 2023's, there is still plenty of talent galore for NFL teams to be ecstatic about. When it comes down to it, there is a reason why Quinyon Mitchell has the best odds of becoming the first cornerback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be smart to put all of your chips on the Toledo playmaker whose game should translate to the next level in a big way.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final First Cornerback Selected Prediction & Pick: Quinyon Mitchell (-165)