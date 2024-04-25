We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, and make a No. 4 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.
The NFL Draft is here, and there are so many things to talk about, especially when it comes to the top four picks. We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, and make a No. 4 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.
The NFL draft is here, and everyone is speculating who will take who and where every player will go. Moreover, the talk of the town is heavily focused on quarterbacks, as a new crop has entered the conversion. Will this be a great class? Or will they end up like the 2021 NFL Draft, which has seen every quarterback, except Trevor Lawrence, already find themselves on a new team?
We're here to analyze six players who could potentially be picked for the second spot. Some of these will be possibilities, and some will be long shots. But remember, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third pick in 2021, so anything is possible.
The Los Angeles Chargers currently have the fifth pick in the draft. They could make a pick or trade back for an extra pick and use it to further their team. It seems like this could be where moves finally start to happen with quarterback-needy teams getting desperate and caving to Arizona's massive demands for a top-four pick.
Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NFL Odds: No.5 Overall Pick Odds
J.J. McCarthy: +250
J.C. Latham: +350
Malik Nabers: +400
Joe Alt: +400
Marvin Harrison Jr.: +700
Drake Maye: +1600
Why J.J. McCarthy Will be the No. 5 Overall Pick
J.J. McCarthy is a solid choice who may shock the world at pick No. 4. Steadily, he paced the Michigan Wolverines with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while throwing for 2,991 passing yards. McCarthy is an example of a quarterback scouts love, but fans have questions about.
McCarthy was also 11th in non-play-action plays and passed past the sticks consistently. Additionally, he produced a 90.8 clean-pocket grade. McCarthy does not just have the ability to sling the ball like others in this draft, but he is steady and calm. It is worth noting that this pick is only happening if the Chargers go ahead and trade the pick, likely to either the New York Giants or the Minnesota Vikings or potentially even the Denver Broncos. McCarthy could be a solid option with the fourth pick for any quarterback-needy team that is desperate enough to trade a haul to the Chargers. The Chargers seem like they are actively shopping the pick, so this is more likely than people would like to think.
Why J.C. Latham will be the No. 5 Overall Pick
J.C. Latham is right next to Joe Alt in terms of versatility and athleticism along the offensive line. He is a tackle that can play across the line and where needed. His production is also great too. He is a beast along the line at 6-6 and weighing 360 pounds. Latham is another player that perfectly fits what Jim Harbaugh likes to do on offense. The Chargers are going to embrace physicality and Latham could be a key piece, most likely at right tackle for Herbert as Rashawn Slater is at left tackle.
Why Joe Alt Will Be the No. 5 Overall Pick
Joe Alt is the highest-rated offensive lineman in this draft. He is extremely versatile and can play across the line. He is very athletic and was one of the most productive offensive linemen in the country last season at Notre Dame. His size is also a massive difference maker where he stands at 6-8 and weighs 315 pounds. The Chargers need all the help they can get on the offensive line with the physical play Jim Harbaugh loves to utilize. Alt can play every position really on the line, but the most logical spot would be right tackle as the Chargers have Slater at left tackle already.
Why Malik Nabers Will be the No. 5 Overall Pick
The truth is Malik Nabers might be the more dynamic wide receiver in this draft when compared to any of the great options available and that includes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. In his junior season at LSU, he had 89 receptions, 1,569 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also averaged 17.6 yards per catch.
He is not as big as Marvin Harrison Jr. standing at 6-0 and weighing 200 pounds. He is extremely versatile and can match up wherever he is needed along the receiving corps. Nabers is widely loved by general managers across the league and there are reports that some have him ranked above Marvin Harrison Jr. as the best receiver. Nabers could be an obvious pick with the Chargers getting rid of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the offseason. Nabers is a cheaper option but could be just as good potentially.
Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Will be the No. 5 Overall Pick
This would only happen if the Cardinals get a haul for the fourth pick from a quarterback-needy team. He might be the best prospect in this draft aside from Caleb Williams and maybe Jayden Daniels. In his junior season at Ohio State, he had 67 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns with 13 yards per catch.
The Chargers need someone who can be a deep threat in this offense and Harrison is the best option in the draft. He has a massive frame at 6-4 and he weighs 205 pounds making him a beast physically. He is exactly what the Chargers need after they cleaned house with their receiving corps during this past offseason.
Why Drake Maye Will Be the No. 5 Overall Pick
Drake Maye has the sixth-highest odds of being selected with the fifth pick. Many draft boards have Maye going to the Commanders at the second pick or to the Patriots at the third pick, so this would be a shock. Maye tossed 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his final season, with 3,608 yards. However, he had previously thrown for 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the season before, so he fell off a bit in production.
Maye has great mechanics and can spread the ball around. He also had a 94.8 passing grade on passes between the hash marks. When a quarterback can do that, you can instantly trust them. Before this past college football season, Maye was seen as the clear-cut second pick next to Caleb Williams, but with questions popping up these odds make sense and he could slide down to a team that's desperate and gives up a lot for a trade with the Chargers like the Giants or the Vikings or even a division rival in the Broncos.
Final No. 5 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick
There are a few contenders for this pick. It seems like the Chargers will keep it steady and draft Joe Alt to boost their offensive line or they will add to their receiving corps after this offseason with Malik Nabers. J.J. McCarthy is the other option if the Giants want to come up from one pick, or if the Vikings or Broncos get desperate and trade away a haul for the fifth pick. With Jim Harbaugh and the way he loves to play, the smart money is on them staying and drafting Joe Alt.
Final No. 5 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick: Joe Alt (+400)