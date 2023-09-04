The Montreal Canadiens are working through their rebuild and are likely to finish near the bottom of the Atlantic Division in 2024. Montreal has a number of promising players on their roster that should anchor them for the future. However, the team has a number of veterans who could bring a nice return via trade.

The Canadiens have a decent stock of draft capital right now. Montreal owns 11 draft picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including two selections in the third and fifth rounds. This can rise to 12 picks depending on how the Calgary Flames do this season. Montreal is currently slated to have 10 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, as well.

However, the team certainly can add more to this pile of picks. Doing so gives the Habs more options moving forward in terms of the draft and on the trade market. So who could Montreal move out to aid their rebuilding efforts? Here are three potential trade candidates for the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the new season.

Christian Dvorak

Christian Dvorak has spent the last two seasons with the Habs following a trade from the Arizona Coyotes. Things have unfortunately not gone quite to plan for the 27-year-old Illinois native. His 10 goals and 28 points in 2022-23 are his lowest career totals in any season in which he's played more than 50 games.

Dvorak has shown the ability to score goals in the past. In fact, his last two seasons in Arizona saw him flirt with the 20-goal mark. He scored 18 goals and 17 goals in those seasons respectively. A bounce-back season in 2023-24 could make him an intriguing piece on the trade market.

Montreal also has depth down the middle. The Habs re-signed Sean Monahan this summer, and also have Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans on the roster. Furthermore, offseason trade pickup Alex Newhook can play down the middle. It's likely Newhook does play center to begin his Canadiens tenure.

Dvorak can play on the wing if needed. However, Montreal might be better off seeing if another team is willing to take a flier on the 27-year-old. That scenario could prove to be a win-win for both the team and the player.

Jake Allen

Jake Allen has spent the last two seasons as the primary goalie in Montreal. The Canadiens acquired the veteran puck-stopper from the St. Louis Blues in 2020. That said, the 33-year-old could find himself on the trade block this year.

Allen hasn't posted the flashiest numbers since his move north of the border. In 106 games for the Habs, the veteran goalie has recorded a .900 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average. Not the greatest, but certainly respectable given the teams ahead of him.

Any contending team looking for depth in goal could have interest in Allen. He has valuable experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, he won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 while backing up Jordan Binnington.

If Montreal wants to go in a new direction between the pipes, Allen should drive some interest. And he might be able to help a contending team take that next step in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Casey DeSmith

Of course, Allen has one thing going for him. The Canadiens know what they are getting in Allen. However, that doesn't ring true for Casey DeSmith. DeSmith came to Montreal this summer in the three-team Erik Karlsson trade.

Montreal has already traded one veteran acquired in that deal. Defenseman Jeff Petry came back to the Canadiens but was sent home to the Detroit Red Wings shortly after the Karlsson trade.

DeSmith spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins prior to this trade. And he's established himself as a solid goaltender. He has a career .912 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average throughout his five-year career.

Montreal can certainly have DeSmith as their new starting goalie if they so choose. However, with an expiring contract and a rather low $1.8 million salary, he is one of the team's most ideal trade candidates.