The San Francisco 49ers have questions at quarterback. That uncertainty became evident this past season when San Francisco dealt with multiple QB injuries. Brock Purdy stepped in and kept the 49ers afloat though. 49ers legendary quarterback Steve Young recently dropped an intriguing take on Purdy, per Jack Hammer of 49ers.pressdemocrat.com.

“There’s a processing, I call it ‘the force’, it’s like a Star Wars analogy,” Young said. “It’s something you can’t describe. It’s just someone has ‘the force.’ And I think quarterbacking is so much that way. When I see someone who has the force, I don’t know how to tell you all the intricacies of what makes that, but you can just tell. Brock had it so thick. It’s like Luke Skywalker.

“Right away, he wasn’t the biggest guy, he’s not the fast guy, he’s not the strongest arm, but he’s got the force. Maybe as strong as anyone who’s playing.”

Young's take about the young 49ers quarterback is interesting. It appears as if he's trying to say that although Purdy may not be the biggest or fastest guy on the field, he finds a way to get the job done. Referring to “the force” in this situation will still leave some fans with questions.

49ers' QB situation heading into 2023

The 49ers will need to make a decision at QB at some point. San Francisco added Sam Darnold to the roster, but either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy will likely be the QB of the future. Darnold is a reliable depth piece, however.

Lance was expected to be the option at quarterback for years to come heading into 2022. He went down with an early-season injury though. After Jimmy Garoppolo also suffered an injury, Purdy took over and didn't look back. His performance has given the 49ers something to consider. That said, Lance still deserves a shot since he did not get to truly showcase his ability.

49ers fans will be sure to closely follow the team's situation at QB all season long.