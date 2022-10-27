Reports out of San Francisco 49ers practice indicate that the team may be without a key offensive weapon in Week 8. According to Pro Football Talk, wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice on Thursday as he continues to work through a hamstring injury.

Per the report, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel is making progress on Wednesday. However, it is notable that the wideout did not practice on that day either, making two consecutive practice periods without an appearance. Other 49ers mentioned as non-participants in practice on Thursday include fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

The 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Pro Samuel has reeled in 32 receptions for 387 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season, on top of an additional 138 yards on the ground, according to Pro Football Reference.

Coming off of a massive loss in Week 7 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers will have their work cut out as they prepare for Sunday’s face-off against their NFC West division rival Los Angeles Rams. Though quiet in his debut, running back Christian McCaffrey may be able to offset a potential loss of Samuel as he gets more acclimated to his new teammates and playbook. The 49ers have a record of 3-4 and currently sit in third place in the NFC West behind the Rams. As such, this matchup carries massive ramifications for whichever team emerges victorious.

Friday’s practice report will likely bring us closer to an answer about Deebo Samuel playing or not, so be sure to stay tuned with our coverage here at ClutchPoints.