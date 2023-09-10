The San Francisco 49ers are looking to start 2023 off with a win. Entering another season of Super Bowl hopes, the Niners want to get the season started with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, one of the team's key offensive weapons may be out. Ahead of the season opener, 49ers fans are keeping a huge question on their minds: Is George Kittle playing in Week 1 against the Steelers?

George Kittle injury status vs. Steelers

Kittle is listed as questionable ahead of the 49ers' season opener at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh due to a groin injury. Along with Kittle, cornerback Charvarius Ward is listed as questionable with a heel injury. For the Steelers, defensive tackle Larry Ognjobi is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

UPDATE: Roughly an hour before kickoff, the 49ers announced that Kittle and Ward will be active for Week 1.

The 49ers have a star-studded offense featuring Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk but rely on Kittle as a big, bull-dozing threat as well as a strong blocker. Last season, Kittle scored 11 touchdowns, the most on the team, and tallied 765 receiving yards and 60 catches.

The Steelers should provide a strong matchup for the 49ers, especially because they have home-field advantage. A defense highlighted by T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith and Joey Porter Jr. could make life tough for Brock Purdy. Fortunately, the 49ers agreed to a contract extension with their own superstar edge rusher, Nick Bosa, who will make life tough for Kenny Pickett.

The question of if George Kittle is playing in Week 1 against the Steelers has been answered: he will play.