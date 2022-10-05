49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out.

In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire 49ers offense, McKivitz will also be sidelined.

49ers’ OT Colton McKivitz, who was replacing the injured All-Pro OT Trent Williams (high ankle sprain), suffered an MCL sprain Monday night they will sideline him multiple weeks. “He's going to be out a while,” said 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2022

During the 49ers’ Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams, McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL. This will sideline him for the foreseeable future, leaving the 49ers with another role to fill on the offensive line.

The 49ers have had a season plagued by injuries. Jimmy Garoppolo has stepped into the starting role due to second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Tight end George Kittle has dealt with injuries this season and missed the first two games. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell is currently on injured reserve with a sprained MCL.

If the injuries continue to add up, the season could be in jeopardy for the 49ers. But at the moment, Garoppolo seems to have everything under control.

The team currently sits at 2-2 and looked dominant in Week 4. Both the offense and the defense stepped up against the Rams. They walked away with seven total sacks and two interceptions against a Rams offense full of weapons.

If this team can continue to put on big performances, they could make yet another deep run into the playoffs. Garoppolo has proven that he can lead this team in the past. And he could end up doing it yet again this season.