Trey Lance has had a tough first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and much of that is due to injuries, but he spent time with quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen, who also works with Patrick Mahomes. Trey Lance had a chance to work alongside Patrick Mahomes and get some tips, and he opened up about what it was like working with Mahomes this offseason.

“I learned a ton,” Lance said, via Nick Wagoner and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “Being able to be around Patrick was awesome. Just pick his brain, learning about just the type of guy he is, how he spends his free time, offseason and then more about his in-season schedule as well.”

Lance is not expected to start when the season comes around due to how well Brock Purdy did last season for the 49ers. However, if Brock Purdy struggles or gets hurt, Lance would seemingly be the one to get the chance to play ahead Sam Darnold, who was brought in as a free agent this offseason.

Lance and Sam Darnold split first team reps in the spring while Purdy was recovering from his elbow surgery that he got as a result of an injury he suffered in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With what has gone on with the 49ers' quarterback situation over the last couple of seasons. It would not be surprising to see Lance get a chance to finally live up to his draft status from when he was selected in the top five in 2021.