The Blast R6 Europe League is back. Now that the first week of the Blast R6 EUL Stage 2 is over, what are the 6 main conclusions we can come to for next week's playdays?

Consulate Plays like a Deathmatch

The newly reworked version of Consulate got to feature on the second day of the EUL in a match between G2 Esports and Heroic. This would be the first time the reworked map would be played in the EUL and these two teams were the perfect teams to display how the newest map would play out. Between the absurd amount of clutches, comebacks, and rushes the game played out like a deathmatch. G2 and Heroic both have fantastic gunners on their rosters and they perfectly displayed how the many angles and the unique map layout were designed to be used.

In a Siege meta that places a lot of focus on gunplay and rounds can be played very quickly, Consulate leans further into those elements of the game. If this is a sign of how Consulate will be played from now on then it would add more variety as another attacker-sided map to the competitive map pool. Hopefully, we shall be seeing more gun-heavy thrillers in the Consulate games to come.

Kantoraketti's Still Got It

Juhani “Kantoraketti” Toivonen is a legendary Rainbow Six Siege Pro who has been active since 2017. Many of us would know him as the legendary fragger who's won two majors and an Invitational. Unfortunately, since his time at G2 came to an end, he has not been the usual Kanto we know him to be. Even with a win at the Six Berlin Major 2022, he has not been in his best form individually.

Well during the Week 1 matches, Kanto has been playing like he's back in his prime. Despite ITB's record of 0-1-0-1, Kanto has placed a K/D of 26-18 and an average rating of 1.32 across both matches. The jury is still out on whether or not this will lead to team success for Into The Breach, but one thing is for sure; we know how much of an asset the Finnish Rocket can be to any team.

KOI Need to Figure Things Out

After a disappointing Stage 1 performance and the many recent roster changes, there was not a lot of hope coming into Stage 2 for KOI. Even with the low expectations, a 0-7 loss to WYLDE was still far worse than anticipated. This is especially disappointing for a team with the talents of players like Pascal “cryn” Alouane and Tom “Deapek” Pieksma on their roster.

The results from Stage 1 were a clear sign that the team needed change, hopefully the recent signings of Ádám Imre “Hxsti” Hostisóczki and Jack “Jigsaw” Gillies will be the pieces to right the ship for KOI. Despite their terrible start, let's keep in mind that both the new additions were signed less than two weeks ago.

G2 Still Has Unmatched Firepower

After a disappointing showing at both Gamers8 and the Blast R6 Major Copenhagen, many doubts were cast on G2's ability to defend their Six Invitational title. Well, their performance in Week 1 still shouldn't push away those doubts whatsoever. G2 won both their matches this week but neither game was easy by any means. Regardless, G2's performance did confirm one thing; their roster still has enough firepower to push them past any competition.

The international super team has always had incredible fraggers on their roster but during their matches against BDS and Heroic, those fraggers seemed to be the whole story for them. This recipe has proven to be very volatile for them in the past but I would still put my money on them to make it to the R6 Major Atlanta.

Virtus.pro is Back With a Vengeance

Virtus.pro, the Russian roster that remained pretty much inactive since their early exit at the Copenhagen Major has made their triumphant debut at the R6 EUL Stage 2. For a roster with as rich a history as Virtus.pro does their recent performances have been especially disappointing. The sample size is still too small to decide how well they will perform throughout the stage but this latest performance against Team Secret certainly does give positive signs.

Brazilian Coaching is Making Waves

Matheus “Ramalho” Gonçalves has now joined Marlon “Twister” Mello and Julio “Julio” Giacomelli as the third Brazillian coach in the Blast R6 EUL. That makes 30% of the coaches in the EUL as Brazillians which must be a sign for how far the LATAM region has come. Especially in this age of the EUL where 70% of the teams in the league are international rosters.

As the new coach of G2 Esports, Ramalho has the large Fabian Hällsten-sized shoes to fill but G2 has the utmost confidence in him to do so. So far signs are good, after their two victories this week. After his success on FaZe clan, it is no surprise G2 wanted Ramalho to coach their roster. Hopefully, he will be able to bring a fresh take to a team that has been staggering these past couple of months.

