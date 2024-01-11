Nick Nurse gave his take on Tyrese Maxey’s controversial foul in the 76ers' loss to the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in a tight, overtime game that featured some dubious officiating. Trae Young and Tyrese Maxey were involved in each play in the Sixers' third consecutive loss and second game without Joel Embiid.

First, with the game tied at the end of the fourth quarter, Maxey drove and spun into the paint and was smacked on the arm by Young with no fouled call. A replay clearly showed contact on his wrist from Young.

In overtime, Maxey tried to contain a driving Young but slid too far into his driving path and was hit with his sixth foul of the game. Even the Hawks broadcast thought he was playing good, legal defense. But referee Sean Corbin disagreed.

In his postgame media availability, Nick Nurse didn’t spend much time talking about the play or the officiating. But the 76ers head coach did make it known that he wasn’t a fan of the call.

“I just watched it in the locker room,” Nurse said. “That was pretty hard to take for a guy who was really fun to watch tonight.”

Maxey had a splendid performance with 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals. The 76ers need his game and an efficient 32 points from Tobias Harris to keep up with the Hawks and lost chances to win because of the non-call and call that went Atlanta's way. Maxey looking as good as he did without Embiid is encouraging for Philly.

Even with Maxey fouling out, the 76ers definitely had a chance to win. They led by two after Young made just one of his two foul shots but were totally unable to score with Maxey fouled out. Philly even led by four with under a minute left. Nurse will be focusing on what his team can do better ahead of its next game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

“We did fight hard, had ourselves in position to win,” Nurse said. “Needed to execute a little better defensively down the stretch. We gave up back-to-back cuts. One, you can probably live with. But another one after that when it comes at you is tough.”