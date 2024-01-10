The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers have now lost two consecutive for only the second time this year as they take a stroll to Atlanta for the first game of their road trip when they take on the Hawks in Wednesday night's matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a 76ers-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Philadelphia (23-12) has now lost three out of their last four games it seems to be a bit concerning with two of those losses coming by double digits. However, in their most recent loss on Saturday against the Utah Jazz their star center Joel Embiid was not in the starting lineup due to injury and it looks like he will be out at least one more game. His absence will certainly be felt on the road so it will be up to the supporting cast of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and others to get the job done in this Wednesday night matchup.

Atlanta (14-21) also has lost two in a row like their counterpart as they come into this homestand. They have struggled mightily as of late losing six out of their last 10 games while covering the spread only twice. Most teams would be happy to finally be back playing at home but not the Hawks who just have a 5-9 home record opposed to their 9-12 record on the road. The Hawks however will look to get back on track and win as the underdogs when they play host to the 76ers in this Wednesday night showdown.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hawks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 245 (-110)

Under: 245 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid on the shelf? Don't count the Philadelphia 76ers out just yet. Sure, their MVP candidate's absence throws a wrench in their plans, but underestimating this battle-tested bunch against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night would be a fatal mistake. Philly will rise above the challenge and leave State Farm Arena with a hard-fought victory, proving their depth and resilience.

Philly's depth won't be overshadowed by Embiid's absence. Paul Reed will step up and provide much-needed interior presence, battling Clint Capela for rebounds and deterring drives at the rim. Marcus Morris will rain down threes from the corners, his sharpshooting stretching the Hawks' defense and creating space for others. Mo Bamba will offer hustle and energy off the bench, providing valuable minutes and keeping Atlanta on their toes.

This isn't the first time the Sixers have faced adversity. They've weathered injuries and slumps throughout the season, emerging stronger each time. This road trip is just another hurdle, a chance to prove their championship mettle. Expect a focused, determined Philly team, united in their desire to overcome Embiid's absence and send a message to the rest of the East.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Philadelphia 76ers roll into State Farm Arena on Wednesday night missing their main course, Joel Embiid. While some might count them out, consider this a buffet for the Atlanta Hawks, ready to devour Philly's depleted roster and feast on a hungry home crowd.

Embiid's absence is Young's invitation to a smorgasbord of space and freedom. Philly's defensive scheme hinges on Embiid's rim protection, and without it, Young will waltz to the paint for layups or dish dimes at will. Remember last year's playoffs? Young feasted for 38 points in Game 1, exposing Philly's Embiid-dependent defense. Expect a chef-like performance as Young cooks up buckets and orchestrates Atlanta's offense like a seasoned veteran.

State Farm Arena will be hotter than a habanero, the crowd pumped up like a deep fryer ready for dunks and three-pointers. This energy will fuel Atlanta's hustle plays and defensive intensity, turning every turnover into a fast-break feast. Remember, Philly struggles on the road, wilting under pressure. Expect the raucous crowd to rattle their composure, forcing turnovers and disrupting their offensive rhythm. This won't be a comfortable dining experience for the visitors.

Wednesday night's clash won't be a picnic for the Hawks. Philly is still a well-oiled machine, even without Embiid. But Atlanta's hunger, home-court advantage, and tactical smarts are the perfect recipe for victory. This is their chance to send a message, to show the league they're not just playoff hopefuls, but a team ready to devour the competition. Mark my words, the Hawks will savor the win, leaving the Embiid-less Sixers on the empty plate of defeat, proving their mettle as a team on the rise. Buckle up, folks, this one's gonna be a sizzling spectacle.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are drastically missing their star center and will continue to miss him in this Wednesday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. While the 76ers have pieces to contend with the Hawks even without Embiid, it is still going to be tough for them to consistently stop this Hawks offense. Ultimately, the Hawks' tempo and scoring prowess with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and others will be too much for the 76ers to handle as the Hawks get back into the win column all while covering the spread.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-110), Over 245 (-110)