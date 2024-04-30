The Philadelphia 76ers are now on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoffs in round one as they are behind in the series 3-1 and now have to head back out on the road to avoid elimination when they take on the red-hot New York Knicks in this Tuesday night playoff matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Philadelphia (49-38) face elimination, trailing the Knicks 3-1, and the pressure is squarely on Philly. Can Joel Embiid shake off his nagging injuries and deliver a vintage performance? The Knicks, energized by their home crowd, are hungry to close out this series. Expect a fierce battle with Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo aiming to lead New York to victory while Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey look to keep the 76ers' season alive.
New York (53-33) hosts the 76ers in a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Knicks holds a commanding 3-1 lead, poised to send their rivals packing. Jalen Brunson's been a playoff dynamo, and if the rest of this New York Knicks team is healthy, the Knicks offense is a force. Philly's backs are against the wall, and they desperately need a monstrous performance from Joel Embiid. The 76ers' supporting cast, especially Tyrese Maxey, must step up if they want to extend this series. Can the Knicks deliver the knockout blow, or will Philly force a Game 6?
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: 76ers-Knicks Game 1 Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +4 (-112)
Moneyline: +136
New York Knicks: -4 (-108)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 204 (-110)
Under: 204 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks Game 5
Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT
TV: MSG, TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Despite facing elimination, the Philadelphia 76ers remain a dangerous opponent heading into Game 5 against the Knicks, and I believe they'll cover the +4 spread on Tuesday night.
When a team is staring down the end of their season, they often find another gear. The 76ers, particularly Joel Embiid, are too proud a group to go down without a fight. Expect fierce determination and a heightened sense of urgency from Philly. Even with nagging injuries, Joel Embiid is a force of nature. He dropped 50 points in a losing effort in Game 3. If he can even partially replicate that performance, the Sixers have a chance. With the Knicks lacking a true Embiid stopper, he could feast on the interior.
Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey have been inconsistent in this series, but both have the capability for explosive scoring nights. If one or both catch fire alongside Embiid, the Knicks' defense will be in serious trouble. The 76ers have an edge in rebounding. New York's struggles on the boards allow Philly to generate extra possessions, crucial in a close game. Don't count out the 76ers just yet. This series isn't over, and I like their chances of covering the spread in a hard-fought contest.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
While the 76ers are hungry to avoid elimination, the Knicks smell blood in the water and I expect them to deliver a decisive blow in Game 5, covering the -4 spread.
Jalen Brunson has elevated his game in the playoffs, becoming a true floor general for New York. He dissects defenses, creates shots for others, and has the clutch gene, as we saw in his late-game heroics in Game 4. His control of the tempo will frustrate the Sixers. Madison Square Garden will be absolutely electric. This Knicks team feeds off the crowd's energy, using it to fuel defensive stops and big scoring runs. The 76ers will feel the pressure in this hostile environment.
The Knicks know they have the 76ers on the ropes. This breeds confidence, a dangerous thing against a wounded opponent. Expect New York to come out focused and determined to close out the series. The 76ers have been inconsistent all season and especially in this series. They lack a reliable secondary scorer alongside Embiid, and their defense has been prone to lapses. The Knicks can exploit these weaknesses.
This Knicks team is hungry, playing with cohesion, and has a chance to eliminate their divisional rivals on their home court. This sets the stage for them to not only win but cover the spread in a confident Game 5 victory.
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick
It comes down to the wire in this highly intensive playoff matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. The 76ers are on the brink of elimination and it's up to Joel Embiid to pull a miracle out of his hat while playing on the road in hostile territory in Madison Square Garden to take on the red-hot Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. The Knicks have been playing their hearts out and it truly looks like this is their year to make a magical run and the way that they've been nearly unstoppable on offense and stifling on defense they could certainly end it here on Tuesday night. Ultimately, expect Embiid and Maxey to have themselves big games but it's going to be Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks who make the key plays at the end of the game to not only down the 76ers, eliminate them from the playoffs but also cover the 4-point spread as well.
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -4 (-108), Under 204 (-110)