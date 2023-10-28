We're set to bring you yet another prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action. We turn our attention towards the Eastern Atlantic Division as the Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) visit the Toronto Raptors (1-1) for a competitive tilt. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers lost their opening game of the season as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road 118-117. It was a very close back-and-forth affair that saw the 76ers take several leads in the fourth quarter. Their late rally wasn't enough, however, as they missed some key shots down the stretch. Still, they were able to cover the spread and showed Milwaukee that they will be standing tall in the East this year.

The Toronto Raptors are 1-1 after winning their opening game against the Timberwolves by three points. Last night, the had a chance to beat the Chicago Bulls, but came up short during the overtime period. We've seen a lot of heart from them thus far and their defense will prove to give teams in the East fits this year.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Raptors Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 214.5 (-108)

Under: 214.5 (-112)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Toronto SportsNet, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid will be gearing up for another MVP-caliber season, but he'd like to see it translate into a Finals trip for the City of Brotherly Love. Their first game was truly a litmus test as they know the Eastern Conference will run through either Milwaukee or Boston. Tyrese Maxey was the one keeping them in the game against the Bucks with his 31 points and eight assists while handling the ball. Joel Embiid was very good down the stretch as his shots began to fall and he's clearly still their go-to guy in late game situations. The James Harden saga is still continuing to unfold, but expect this team to get better upon his return.

The 76ers will be the much bigger team in this matchup, but that shouldn't deter them from working hard to grab rebounds on the offensive glass. The Raptors play very tough defense and they're aggressive in rebounding the ball, so the 76ers can't let Toronto hang around in this game after their missed shots. PJ Tucker took just two threes in their last game and failed to score any points, so look for them to spread the floor and get him involved in the corner.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Toronto Raptors played a very solid defensive game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and forced nine steals and eleven blocks. In their game last night against the Bulls, they were able to cause more than 15 turnovers and were inches away from sealing the game in regulation. The biggest issue, however, has been their tendency to create mistakes for themselves and negate all the work they do on the defensive end. They had more than 20 turnovers against the Bulls and 14 against the Timberwolves. In trying to seal the game last night, the Raptors allowed overtime with several mental mistakes and costly fouls.

The biggest focus for this young Raptors team will be to take care of the ball and limit their sloppy turnovers. While their defense was able to cause more than 15 turnovers against the Bulls, the Raptors converted those into just 12 points. For their defense to truly make a difference for them, they'll have to cut down on their turnovers and capitalize on their fast break opportunities. Against a team like Philadelphia, they'll need to make the most out of each free possession.

Final 76ers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The 76ers played a very good game against the Milwaukee Bucks as decent underdogs, so expect this team to outperform some of their early-season betting lines. If Joel Embiid can sustain his scoring through all four quarters of this game, I don't see a way the Raptors can stop him from getting the shots he wants.

Toronto will put up a good effort, but they have to be physically spent after their thriller in Chicago last night. Pascal Siakam was visibly tired towards the end of the game as the entire team put their hearts on the court. For this prediction, let's go with the Philadelphia 76ers to get the win and cover the spread on the road.

Final 76ers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -4.5 (-110)