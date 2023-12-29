How will the 76ers continue to fare without Joel Embiid?

We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we turn towards our next cross-conference matchup of the night. The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) will take on the Houston Rockets (15-14) as both teams fight for position in their respective conferences. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently third in the Eastern Conference and sit just three games back of the leading Boston Celtics. They've won eight of their last 10 games and they're coming into this one off a recent 112-92 win over the Orlando Magic without Joel Embiid. They'll hope to continue manning the ship without their captain as they face the Rockets for the first time this season.

The Houston Rockets are currently in ninth-place in the tight Eastern Conference race and they'll need to pick their play back up if they want to improve their position. After a string of consecutive wins, the Rockets have lost five of their last seven games while dropping three at home. They'll be determined for a win as the slightest of home underdogs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Rockets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -1 (-112)

Houston Rockets: +1 (-108)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

After falling 113-119 to the Miami Heat on Christmas Day, it seemed as though the 76ers would see a rough patch of games without their MVP-leading candidate Joel Embiid. However, they put up a great team performance against a dangerous Orlando Magic team and looked more than capable of carrying the load without their All-Star center. Tyrese Maxey is continuing his hot play and could even make a case for Most Improved Player on the year so far. He led the way with 23 points as Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton both added 22 of their own. It was a solid team performance as they managed just 10 turnovers on 14 assists as a unit. With Embiid still on the sidelines, it'll take another collective effort from their role players to get this win on the road.

While Mo Bamba had a big game against the Heat in place of Embiid, he was basically a non-factor with zero points in 16 minutes of action in their last game. While he did grab seven rebounds, he gives a massive boost to the team with his presence down low if he can become a threat scoring the ball. Against a smaller Rockets lineup, the 76ers could choose to go with a similar plan as their last game and throw Tobias Harris in the center spot. Either way, they're going to need efficient scoring against a successful home team in the Rockets.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

After starting the season with an 11-1 record in their own arena, the Houston Rockets have dropped three of their last four home games at home. This could be in large part due to the recent injury to Dillon Brooks and they'll have to continue to find ways to replace him as he'll be out again in this one. He gives them a massive boost on the defensive floor and can easily get them going from three. Tari Eason has had to take a major role since Jabari Smith Jr.'s injury, so expect him to continue developing his scoring and defense in place of their starters. The Rockets have lost their last two games at home against the Pacers and Suns, so they'll be given another test with a huge incentive to get back to winning at home.

The Rockets have been a resilient team all season and without having to play against Joel Embiid, they stand a solid chance to get themselves right in this game and establish their presence in the paint. With Alperen Sengun playing at a high level, the Rockets should look to get him the ball and work the offense from there. He does a great job of finding his teammates from the post and if he's aggressive with his offense, he could cause some foul trouble for Tobias Harris early on. With the spread being so close, expect this Rockets team to hang in the balance through all four quarters.

Final 76ers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The 76ers would be in a much better position to win this game with Joel Embiid involved, but they still should have some success with their guards against a depleted Rockets unit. However, the Rockets are determined to bounce back at home and they'll have a solid matchup down low for Alperen Sengun.

I think the difference in this game will be the success of the pick-and-roll game from Sengun and Jalen Green. This game could turn into a track meet with the lack of defenders in this game, but we'll side with the home team for our prediction as they get the close win.

Final 76ers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +1 (-108)