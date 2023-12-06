The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a 76ers-Wizards prediction and pick.

The NBA season carries on with a week seven matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. Our NBA odds series continues with a 76ers-Wizards prediction and pick.

Without two of their best players, the Philadelphia 76ers surprisingly remained competitive in their most recent game. Entering a game against arguably the best team in the league, missing Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia was not given much of a chance. However, Patrick Beverley stepped up in a big way to drop 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists against a tough Boston Celtics team. This effort had the 76ers leading at the end of the third quarter, but unfortunately, they lost 125-119. With Embiid and Maxey back, the 76ers aim to pick up a needed win against the Washington Wizards.

With their last game being on Friday, the Washington Wizards got some much-needed rest. In their most recent game, they took on their divisional rival, Orland Magic, and lost a heartbreaker. Leading by as many as nine points and even holding the lead with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Wizards folded down the stretch. Ultimately losing 130-125, the Wizards still saw a productive performance from center Daniel Gafford. In 27 minutes, he posted an 18-point, 11 rebound double-double. The Wizards will return home looking for win number four against the Philadelphia 76ers

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Wizards Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -10.5 (-108)

Washington Wizards: +10.5 (-112)

Over: 239.5 (-112)

Under: 239.5 (-108)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Philadelphia- NBC Sports Philadelphia Washington- NBC Sports Washington

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Following his 2023 MVP campaign, Joel Embiid has not slowed down. He has been sensational in almost every aspect of the game. He leads the league in points per game with 32.0, is fifth in rebounds per game with 11.3, tenth in blocks per game with 1.9, and 13th in assists per game with 6.6. Since James Harden left, Embiid has taken after Nikola Jokic and become a true do-it-all player for his team, especially with his career-high mark in assists per game. With the Wizards allowing the second most field goals made per game less than five feet from the basket, expect Embiid to lead the charge for the 76ers in a big way in this game.

The 76ers experienced a lengthy injury report in their last game, and now the Wizards feel their pain as they enter this game in similar shape. Coming into this game, listed as “Questionable” for the Wizards are Johnny Davis, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Poole. This makes up for a significant amount of firepower in their backcourt. Without these three, they will lack a combined 28.6 of their 116.8 points per game. Even if they suit up, it is tough to imagine they will be at 100%.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

While the Wizards are far from the best defensive team in the league, they still possess one of the most electric offenses in the NBA. At 116.8 points per game, the Wizards average the seventh-highest points in the league and the fourth-most made field goals per game. This team has thrived in scoring their two-pointers. At 56.4% shooting, the Wizards make the third most two-point field goals per game with 31.7. Kyle Kuzma has been paramount for this offensive success, averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game. With the 76ers having an off year so far defensively, the Wizards can take advantage of this and keep it close, especially late in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, the 76ers have struggled, especially with their fast-break defense. Coincidentally, this is where the Wizards thrive. With 14.6% of their points coming off of fast break points, the Wizards have the second-largest percentage of points coming off of this type of play in the league. Meanwhile, the 76ers are tied for second in the league for most fast break points allowed with 16.4. If the Wizards are going to make this game competitive, they will have to force turnovers and continuously expose Philadelphia's transition defense, the way they have done to opposing teams all season long.

Final 76ers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Seeing as the oddsmakers have the line for this at the third steepest of the night, they are expecting a bit of a blowout. Although the 76ers have their fair share of weaknesses that the Wizards are fully capable of exposing, I am inclined to agree with them here. With Embiid and Maxey returning to the floor and the injuries the Wizards are experiencing, I do not expect this to be a tight game. Embiid will expose one of the worst interiors in the league and carry this team to a big win. Give me the Philadelphia 76ers at -10.5 in this one.

Final 76ers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -10.5 (-108)