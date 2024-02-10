Can the 76ers sweep the season series at 3-0?

It's time for another one of our betting predictions and picks as we take a look at today's full slate of NBA action. This next game features teams on opposite sides of the Eastern Conference as the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards. Philly owns the season series 3-0. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently third in the Atlantic Division and they hold the five-spot in the Eastern standings. They've notched just one win over the last eight games and will head into this one on a back-to-back after hosting Atlanta. It'll be a short road trip, but the 76ers will still be dealing with a compromised lineup as they try to sweep the Wizards on the season.

The Washington Wizards are currently last in the Southeast Division and second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings. They've gone 2-10 in their last 12 contests with their only two wins coming against the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. They'll also be on a back-to-back as they visit the East-leading Boston Celtics as massive underdogs before this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Wizards Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -155

Washington Wizards: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Net, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joel Embiid's ‘Most Valuable Player' case may have grown stronger in his absence given the importance his presence brings to this team. While Tyrese Maxey has emerged as one of the league's best young point guards, he's still ways away from being able to carry this team all on his own. Tobias Harris has been able to step up and improve his play now that he's seeing the ball more, but injuries to De'Anthony Melton and Nicolas Batum have further hobbled their lineup. They've seriously struggled over the last three games, losing each contest by at least 13 points. Nevertheless, they know where the Wizards stand and see this as an opportunity to get themselves back on track.

The biggest hit the Philadelphia 76ers have taken is in their defense. They allowed 136 and 127, respectively, to the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors who have also been struggling on offense. Without Joel Embiid, their entire game plan changes and they're having to find point along the perimeter and in the mid-range. Still, the 76ers rank fourth in the league in fastbreak points, so they could see an opportunity to get running and try to outpace this Wizards squad.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards are having a season to forget and they'll be looking to avoid the sweep in the season series against the 76ers. They lost their last meeting against Philly by 45 points and didn't have any answers for Embiid in the paint. They won't have to worry about him this time around and it could be a good chance for them to pick up a rare win. They've also lost their last four games and haven't been competitive in doing so, so their home fans are chomping at the bit for a win. Look for Kyle Kuzma to play some minutes in the center spot as they'll be without Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes.

To win this game, Jordan Poole will have to turn back the clock and find his three-point shooting in this one. He's shooting just 29% on the season and has taken a noticeable step back from his time in Golden State. As a team, the Wizards actually rank in the NBA's top five for fastbreak points and points in the paint. They also do a good job of spreading the ball around and finding open teammates, so they could stand to have some success without Joel Embiid clogging up the paint for them.

Final 76ers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Both teams are having a rough stretch at the moment and a win here could spark either squad in the right direction. The 76ers are seriously banged-up at the moment and they're just looking to get to the All-Star break without losing too many positions in the standings. They've handled this Washington team in all three meetings so far, so there's no surprise they're the favorites once again here.

For our prediction, we like the Philadelphia 76ers to pick up the win. This should be a closer game than the odds indicate and Joel Embiid's absence could be massive if the Wizards capitalize on their paint scoring. Let's roll with the Philadelphia 76ers for our final prediction.

Final 76ers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -3 (-112)