The Tulane Green Wave take on the Memphis Tigers. Check out our AAC Tournament odds series for our Tulane Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tulane Memphis.

The Tulane Green Wave will try to create bubble havoc on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas — not because they want to add to anxiety for bubble teams, but because they want to be in the NCAA Tournament. Tulane doesn’t often get to the Big Dance. Now coach Ron Hunter’s team is two wins away after beating Wichita State on Friday night in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals. Tulane and Cincinnati both enter the AAC semifinals on Saturday with a chance to topple the favorites. Cincinnati is playing Houston in the first semifinal. Then comes this second semifinal between Tulane and Memphis. It’s hugely unlikely that it will happen, but if Cincy and Tulane both win, a third bid from the AAC is guaranteed, and that will shrink the bubble by one team. One of the teams near the cut line will be removed from the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee has likely already made all of its decisions on inclusion of teams, and is simply waiting for the final few relevant results to emerge, one being Vanderbilt in the SEC semifinals against Texas A&M. Whether Tulane gets the automatic bid by winning this weekend’s AAC Tournament is one of the final, few unresolved aspects of the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Bubble teams will root for Memphis. More precisely, they will root for Memphis to get its first win of the year against Tulane. The Green Wave swept the regular-season series, 2-0, winning in overtime in Memphis by scoring consistently versus the Tigers’ defense.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Tulane-Memphis AAC Tournament odds.

AAC Tournament Odds: Tulane-Memphis Odds

Tulane Green Wave: +5.5 (-102)

Memphis Tigers: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 161.5 (-110)

Under: 161.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tulane vs. Memphis

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

Why Tulane Could Cover the Spread

The Green Wave have had Memphis’s number this season. Tulane has small guards who know how to get into the lane and drive to the rim. They know how to score and outflank Penny Hardaway’s Memphis defense. Tulane has provided a unique matchup problem Memphis has not yet been able to solve. Memphis can score against Tulane, but Memphis has not been able to defend Tulane well at all this year. Ron Hunter has had the upper hand against Penny, and when one team and coaching staff own that kind of mastery against another, it’s hard to bet against that winning hand and that natural knack for being able to outflank the opposition. Tulane is the team which knows how to solve Memphis’s defense. It’s that simple.

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

This is a moment of meaning for the Tigers. They know that as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament, they can’t get swept three games in a row by the same opponent. They know that opposing teams and coaches will be studying Tulane film like crazy if the Green Wave are able to beat them for a third time in 2023. Memphis also has competitive pride. The Tigers do not want to enter March Madness knowing that a conference opponent cleaned them up three out of three times. It would be a genuine point of humiliation heading into the biggest week of the season for the Tigers. What also is part of the backdrop to this AAC semifinal is that Memphis wants a third chance to beat the Houston Cougars this season. Memphis is 0-2. It lost to Houston on a buzzer-beater this past Sunday. The Tigers want one more chance, which will not only give them a shot at revenge, but will also prepare them in a significant way for the rigors of the NCAA Tournament. There’s no better way to prepare for a big tournament than by playing the team (Houston) which could be the No. 1 overall seed for that tournament. Memphis will be locked in for this game against Tulane, the bridge to a third chance at Houston.

Final Tulane-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis has a third chance to beat Tulane, for the right to get a third try at Houston. That’s a powerful incentive for the Tigers. Take Memphis.

Final Tulane-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -5.5