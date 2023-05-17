AEW: Fight Forever Achievement List Leaked, Pre-Load Available

Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

AEW: Fight Forever is now available for pre-loading, which suggests the wrestling game may finally be releasing soon. Announced back in November of 2020, AEW: Fight Forever will be the first console wrestling game with the All Elite Wrestling branding. The game was subject to numerous delays, but it seems we may be closer to launch than expected.

The news comes after some Xbox users were able to download the game and preview the full list of achievements. Despite no confirmed release date by the developer, this seems to suggest that game is close to release. Trying to load the game up now, though, results in an error message.

AEW: Fight Forever is apparently preloading now on Xbox. Sounds like the game isn't too far from a release date. pic.twitter.com/HBznpVjMcj — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 16, 2023

However, this does not mean AEW Fight Forever is, in fact, releasing soon. While AEW President Tony Khan also confirmed the game was finished back in March of this year, those rumors were debunked by THQ Community Manager Zyddie. Therefore, we shouldn’t assume any sort of release date until official confirmation from the developers.

I mean if you want an unfinished game sure we could release now 😆 The game is doing really well and is getting there, but not 100% yet, so yea just another rumour on twitter I fear 😔 — Zyddie (@Zyddies) April 8, 2023

The game is being developed by Yuke’s, who’s development history consists of WWE, WWE 2K, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and many other wrestling titles. This will be their first wrestling video game since WWE 2K19, released in 2018.

AEW: Fight Forever Achievement List Leaked

Xbox Users were also able to check out the entire list of achievements.

Heres’ a full list of the leaked achievements and gamerscore.

* – indicates a secret achievement:

First Win – Defeat a COM Opponent for the first time in Exhibition (15G)

– Defeat a COM Opponent for the first time in Exhibition (15G) Off the Guardrail! – Using the Guardrail Dive Offense skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match (15G)

– Using the Guardrail Dive Offense skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match (15G) Nice Catch! – Using the Anti-Air Defense skill, catch a dive attack (15G)

– Using the Anti-Air Defense skill, catch a dive attack (15G) Smooth Footwork – Using the Kip-Up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match (15G)

– Using the Kip-Up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match (15G) Finisher Thief – Using the Gimmick Infringement skill, win a match using the opponent’s finisher (15G)

– Using the Gimmick Infringement skill, win a match using the opponent’s finisher (15G) DANGER: Contents Under Pressure – Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition (15G)

– Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition (15G) KABOOM! – Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition (15G)

– Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition (15G) Belt Collector – Hold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM champion (15G)

– Hold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM champion (15G) Full Course Beatdown – Win a Singles Match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher (15G)

– Win a Singles Match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher (15G) Who Needs Hands? – Using the Sloth Style skill, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket (15G)

– Using the Sloth Style skill, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket (15G) Dexterous Dervish – Using the Desperation Impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move (15G)

– Using the Desperation Impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move (15G) 4-Way Dominator – Win a 4-Way Match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition (40G)

– Win a 4-Way Match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition (40G) Ring Cleaner – Put 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royale Match against all COM opponents (40G)

– Put 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royale Match against all COM opponents (40G) *Match of the Year – Earn a 7-star match evaluation against a COM opponent in Exhibition (85G)

– Earn a 7-star match evaluation against a COM opponent in Exhibition (85G) Adept Flyer – Using the Springboard Offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match (15G)

– Using the Springboard Offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match (15G) Fearless Rocket – Using the Tope Offense skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match (15G)

– Using the Tope Offense skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match (15G) Rope Wizard – Using the Rebound Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match (15G)

– Using the Rebound Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match (15G) Corner Wizard – Using the Corner Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match (15G)

– Using the Corner Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match (15G) All Shall Cower Before Me – Defeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition (15G)

– Defeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition (15G) Watch Your Footing! – Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder Match (15G)

– Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder Match (15G) Equal Opportunity Player – Play through a match with at least 50 AEW Wrestlers (15G)

– Play through a match with at least 50 AEW Wrestlers (15G) Beat the Best – Defeat a COM opponent on ELITE difficulty in a Singles Match in Exhibition (40G)

– Defeat a COM opponent on ELITE difficulty in a Singles Match in Exhibition (40G) The King of Harts – Complete 100 total Singles matches in Exhibition (40G)

– Complete 100 total Singles matches in Exhibition (40G) No Feat Too Large – Complete at least 30 challenges (40G)

– Complete at least 30 challenges (40G) E-Shopper – Make a purchase using AEW Cash (15G)

– Make a purchase using AEW Cash (15G) On the Road to Elite – Complete Road to Elite (15G)

– Complete Road to Elite (15G) Welcome to the Elite – Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite (15G)

– Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite (15G) Livin’ The Wrestler’s Life – Complete Road to Elite 10 times (85G)

– Complete Road to Elite 10 times (85G) Hall-Of-Famer – Earn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite (85G)

– Earn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite (85G) Shirt Collector – Earn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite (15G)

– Earn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite (15G) Food Critic – Select Dining 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite (15G)

– Select Dining 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite (15G) Train to the Max – Perform 30 or more successful Intense Trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite (40G)

– Perform 30 or more successful Intense Trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite (40G) Triple Crown – Hold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite (85G)

– Hold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite (85G) Casual Gamer – Win a minigame within Road to Elite (15G)

– Win a minigame within Road to Elite (15G) Professional Gamer – Play through 5 different minigames (15G)

– Play through 5 different minigames (15G) Making Their Debut – Create a Custom Wrestler and complete a Singles Match using them (15G)

– Create a Custom Wrestler and complete a Singles Match using them (15G) Arena Architect – Create a Custom Arena and complete a match using it (15G)

– Create a Custom Arena and complete a match using it (15G) Promising New Team – Create a Custom Team that includes a Custom Wrestler, and complete a Tag Match using it (15G)

AEW Dynamite Airs May 17th

Additionally, AEW Dynamite premiers tonight at 8PM ET. President Tony Khan has stated this will be a huge announcement. While that may not mean it’s going to be about AEW: Fight Forever, chances are the arcade-style wrestling game may be mentioned during the broadcast.

All Elite Wrestling: Fight Forever, releases for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.