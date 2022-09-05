Kip Sabian hasn’t been in an AEW ring in over 500 days. Granted, he’s been to countless Dynamites, Rampages, and even down to Orlando for Dark tapings with a suit on his back and a box on his head, but ever since he was taken out of action by Miro after the duo lost Arcade Anarchy, the “Superbad” boy has been missing in action.

Fortunately, that absence came to an end during All Out Zero Hour, as the AEW star officially made his return with a new set of gear, a new theme song, and a new presentation to boot, or should I say to box. Sabian’s hair has been dyed pure white, his eyes are shadowed by black makeup, and his formerly goofy style has grown colder, with an inherent darkness that would be more at home in a Hot Topic than an FYE.

But was this new presentation enough to get Sabian the win and set his record to 1-0 in 2022? Unfortunately, it was not.

Taking the ring against PAC, one of AEW’s hardest-working champions, Sabian hit “The Bastard” with his best shot but ultimately proved ill-prepared for the strikes, knees, and Black Arrows coming his way. Sabian’s ring rust, though slight, ultimately left him unable to keep up with PAC’s clip, and in the end, Sabian yelled at his box, wondering why the cardboard head cover didn’t deliver him the win.

Is Sabian about to go full-on Gollum from the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit? Only time will tell, but after spending over a year sitting ringside waiting for the right opportunity to strike, it’s clear he isn’t one to rush an AEW storyline.