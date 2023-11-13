It's Tuesday night MACtion as we continue our College Football odds series with an Akron-Eastern Michigan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is Tuesday night MACtion as Akron visits Eastern Michigan. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Akron-Eastern Michigan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Akron enters the game at 2-8 on the year. Their first win of the year was in the second game of the season against Morgan State, but then, they lost six straight games. There were some close games, with them taking Indiana to four overtimes. Against Buffalo, they were up 10-7 at the half and ended up in overtime, where they would love 13-10. Against Central Michigan, they made it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter, but could not score again, losing 17-10. They did finally get a win against Kent State two weeks ago, their first FBS win of the year, but then, they could not find a way to score last week. It was a 19-0 shutout at the hands of Miami (OH) last time out.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan comes in 4-6 on the year, needing to win out to make a bowl game. They started the year with a 2-2 out-of-conference record, but have struggled in conference play. Eastern Michigan was swept by the fellow Michigan MAC teams and has lost three straight in conference play with the last two not being close. They lost to Western Michigan by 24 and then to Toledo by 26.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-Eastern Michigan Odds

Akron: +4.5 (-110)

Eastern Michigan: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How to Watch Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Week 12

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread

Jeff Undercuffler Jr., the quarterback, was coming into the last game against Miami (OH) just having the best game of his career. He passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns while also running one in during the game. Last time out was the complete opposite for him. He completed just 20 of 36 passes for 156 yards and had two interceptions. On the year, Undercuffler has 1,052 yards passing with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, he also had no turnover-worthy passes.

Lorenzo Lingard leads the running game this year. He has 540 yards this year with three touchdowns. Lingard is averaging almost five yards per carry, with 310 yards after first contact. Last time out he struggled some, having just 47 yards on the ground and he did not score in the game. The next leading rusher on the team is injured quarterback DJ Irons, followed by backup quarterback Tahj Brooks, who has 174 yards this year and is brought in for certain situations.

Akron has two receivers who have been solid, plus Lingard out of the backfield. Lingard has brought in all 29 targets this year for 299 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Daniel George has 425 yards this year, and Jasaiah Gathings has 452 yards. Both of them have found the endzone just once this year, and both are coming off games in which they struggled to get open.

On the pass rush, CJ Nunnally has been solid this year. He has seven sacks this year with 30 quarterback pressures. Overall, Akron has 17 sacks this year, with 131 pressures. In run defense, Bryan McCoy and Antavious Fish lead the way. Both have over 20 or more stops for offensive failures while having 35 tackles in the run game. Still, they both miss tackles at times. McCoy has missed eight tackles while Fish has missed five this year. In coverage, Akron has allowed 17 touchdowns but does have some solid coverage. Kerry Martin has two interceptions this year, while also dropping another two. Meanwhile, Devonte Golden-Nelson has two interceptions as well this year, while allowing just 109 yards against him this year. Akron allows 28.1 points per game though, which is 82nd in the nation.

Why Eastern Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Austin Smith leads at quarterback for this Eastern Michigan offense. On the year he has completed 132 of 241 passes for 1,418 yards and seven scored. Still, he also has seven interceptions this year with another 19 turnover-worthy passes on the season. Smith has done some work on the ground this year, with 295 yards and a score, but ball security has been an issue there as well, as he had seven fumbles on the year.

For Eastern Michigan, the focus on the offensive is the two running back. Jaylon Jackson comes in with 96 rushes for 454 yards on the year. He has been solid after contact as well, with 255 yards after contact, and 18 forced missed tackles this year. Still, Jackson has scored just once this year. Meanwhile, Samson Evans comes in with 435 yards this year with 249 after contact. He has forced 22 missed tackles on the year while scoring seven times so far this year.

In the receiving game, there has not been a lot of positive, but Tanner Knue has been solid. He comes in with 390 yards of the year and brought in 58 percent of his targets. Knue also leads the team with three touchdown receptions this year. Meanwhile, Hamze El-Zayat comes in with 282 yards this year and two scores, which is second on the team.

On defense, Eastern Michigan ranks 57th in scoring defense this year, allowing just 25 points per game. Still, Eastern Michigan is 85th in total defense this year. As a team, the pass rush has not been a major factor, with just 20 sacks this year. Four of them are from team leader Mikah Coleman, who also has 26 pressures this year. Meanwhile, in coverage, Eastern Michigan has allowed 12 touchdowns this year and has six interceptions. Bennett Walker leads the way in coverage with three interceptions this year and one pass breakup this year.

Final Akron-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

Akron has just one win over an FBS team this year, and that is over Kent State who has no FBS wins. Further, in three of Akron's four most recent losses, they have not even been close. They have struggled to score regularly this year as well. Eastern Michigan will not score a lot, but they have enough to give them the lead. With them needing a win to get closer to a bowl and being at home, that will be the difference in this game.

Final Akron-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick: Eastern Michigan -4.5 (-110)