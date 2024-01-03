Al Hilal, amid Neymar's absence due to injury, targets MLS sensation Denis Bouanga to bolster their attack.

Al Hilal, reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, are embarking on a strategic move in the transfer market, eyeing the dynamic talents of Denis Bouanga from Los Angeles FC (LAFC). Bouanga, the electrifying winger who clinched the MLS Golden Boot in 2023, has emerged as a potential target for Al Hilal, signaling their intent to fortify their attacking lineup, particularly in Neymar's absence.

The Gabonese international's phenomenal performance in the 2023 MLS season, boasting an impressive 20 goals in 31 matches, has sparked interest. In stark contrast, Lionel Messi, now an MLS contemporary rival, managed a solitary goal during the same period. With Neymar sidelined due to an ACL injury sustained during international duty, Al Hilal seeks an infusion of goal-scoring prowess.

Neymar's arrival at Al Hilal last summer, amidst great anticipation following a reported €90 million transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, unfortunately, hasn't unfolded as anticipated. Hampered by injuries, the Brazilian maestro has featured sparingly, contributing only a single goal and three assists in his five appearances. This has fueled Al Hilal's quest for a dependable offensive force, with Bouanga emerging as a viable candidate.

While Bouanga remains under contract with LAFC until 2025, reports suggest his intrigue in a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. The allure of competing against football luminaries like Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo seems to entice the winger, potentially steering him towards Al Hilal's promising project.

Al Hilal's dominance in the Saudi Pro League is undisputed, leading the standings by a substantial margin and securing their berth in the next stage of the AFC Champions League after topping Group D convincingly. As they set their sights on continued success, adding Bouanga could inject dynamism into their offensive maneuvers, further solidifying their stature as the premier force in Saudi football. The prospect of Bouanga's arrival hints at a strategic move by Al Hilal to maintain their supremacy and propel them towards loftier ambitions on the regional and international stage.