Alabama basketball advanced to the Final Four after taking down Clemson 89-82. The Crimson Tide are just one win away from playing for a championship. After finding massive success during this March Madness run, the team gets some good news, as star guard Latrell Wrightsell is finally returning from injury.
Wrightsell originally suffered a head injury during the Round of 32. He's reportedly returning to practice and is in line to return to the lineup for the Final Four, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
“Alabama's Latrell Wrightsell (head) will return to practice this week and barring any setbacks, is expected to play in Saturday's Final Four game against UConn, per Nate Oats. Has not played since the Round of 32.”
Wrightsell played a large part in helping Alabama basketball this season after averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He's an incredibly efficient scorer as Wrightsell is a threat from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Crimson Tide guard is automatic from the free-throw line shooting with 100% efficiency this season.
This is great news for the Crimson Tide as they're now getting back to full strength just in time for the Final Four. The Alabama basketball team has looked phenomenal through the March Madness Tournament and now have a chance to win a title. But first, they'll have to play out the Final Four.
Hopefully, Latrell Wrightsell's injury won't force him to play limited minutes in his return. There is a chance head coach Nate Oats watches Wrightsell's minutes. However, with a a title in their sights, Wrightsell should get the green light assuming his head injury is healed.
Alabama basketball has a tremendously difficult matchup in the Final Four though. They're set to take on UConn who has looked like an absolute juggernaut throughout the tournament. Despite that, the Crimson Tide has the firepower to upset the Huskies and prevent them from repeating for a championship.
How can Alabama basketball upset UConn?
UConn has looked unbeatable throughout the tournament. They proved to be one of, if not, the best offensive team in the nation. What makes them dangerous is that they can play multiple different styles at once. So many guys on the team can score that they can matchup well with pretty much every opponent they face.
Alabama basketball is going to have to rely on star guard Mark Sears. This season he's averaged 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. The offense runs through him and the Crimson Tide will need him to be at his best for this game.
The best possible approach for this Alabama basketball team to upset UConn is force the Huskies to play hard defense and get them into foul trouble. Donovan Clingan is as tough as it gets as a center in the NCAA. So, the Crimson Tide should highly consider running at him and trying to draw the foul.
Forcing some of the star players on UConn out of the game might just be the only way to defeat the Huskies. So, look for the Crimson Tide to play aggressively during this Final Four matchup.