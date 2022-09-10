Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, today marks the first time #Alabama has drawn 10+ penalties (accepted) in a half under coach Nick Saban. The most accepted penalties against a Saban-coached Alabama team was 13 against Auburn in 2019. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 10, 2022

Per Rittenberg, it’s the first time that a Nick Saban-coached, Alabama football team has drawn 10-plus penalties in a first half. Heck, ‘Bama had more penalties than points in the first half! The most accepted penalties against the Crimson Tide under Saban came against Auburn in 2019, when they drew 13 yellow flags.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide are on the fast track to breaking that record, unless they make some major changes heading into the second half. One can bet that Nick Saban is red in the face, berating his players for the sloppy showing against Texas football.

One of the biggest penalty culprits for Alabama football was also one of their best players. Heisman Trophy candidate and stud linebacker Will Anderson had three offside penalties in the first half. Anderson is too good a player to put a performance like that on tape.

Given how rare such a first-half egg has been under Saban, it would be safe to bet that the Crimson Tide will come out of the gate fast in the second half.

They had better, or they’ll have to face the prospect of being upset by Texas football.