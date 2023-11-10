Alabama seeks its eighth straight win as it travels to Kentucky for a Week 10 matchup at Kroger Field in Lexington. We continue our college football odds series with an Alabama-Kentucky prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Crimson Tide flexed their offensive muscle in a 42-28 victory against LSU, which puts Nick Saban's team firmly in the driver's seat in the SEC West title race. Can Alabama keep the momentum going in its first trip to Kentucky since 2013?

Meanwhile, the Wildcats managed to snap a three-game losing streak in a convincing 24-3 win at Mississippi State. With a victory, Kentucky could dash Alabama's opportunity at a College Football Playoff spot.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-Kentucky Odds

Alabama: -10.5 (-115)

Mississippi State: +10.5 (-105)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky Week 11

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

It's no secret that Alabama has been dominant against certain SEC teams throughout its history. However, many might not realize that the Tide have been most dominant against Kentucky.

Alabama holds a 93.9 percent winning percentage against the Wildcats with 38 wins, two losses, and one tie. The next closest SEC opponent is Ole Miss at 85.1 percent (56 wins, 9 losses, and 2 ties). The Tide are currently on a 16-game winning streak in the series, and the largest margin of victory in the 41 total meetings came just three years ago in a 63-3 win in Tuscaloosa.

In fact, the past four games between these two teams have been decided by 60 points, 28 points, 41 points, and 18 points. So, if you're going to lean on historical trends to pick one team to cover the spread in this matchup, Alabama is the easy choice.

The downfield passing game is another reason. The Tide ranks third nationally in yards per completion (15.4) and seventh in yards per attempt (9.6), with quarterback Jalen Milroe completing a pass of 42 or more yards in four straight games.

His dual-threat ability – he rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns in the win over LSU – has only added to Alabama's offensive resurgence since the brutal 17-3 win over South Florida early in the season.

Defensively, you know what you're getting from the Tide, and that's not ideal for Devin Leary and the Kentucky offense. Alabama ranks ninth in sacks per game (3.3), 20th in scoring defense (17.8 PPG), 24th in yards per play allowed (4.9), 24th in yards per completion allowed (10.6), and yards per game allowed (325.4).

The Wildcats have scored 27 points or fewer in four straight games, and the Tide should hold them under that number yet again.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

Since it could be a challenge for Kentucky to put up a lot of points, the Wildcats are going to need their defense to make plays.

One area that Kentucky must take advantage of is Alabama's tendency to allow quite a few sacks. Milroe has been four or more times in six of the eight games he's played in this season, and the Tide rank 127th nationally with 4.1 sacks allowed per contest.

The Wildcats are averaging 2.4 sacks per game, and if the trio of Deone Walker (4.5 sacks), Trevin Wallace (4.5 sacks), and J.J. Weaver (4 sacks) can find ways to get to Milroe, it should result in Kentucky making this game a grind for the Alabama offense.

If the Wildcats can get running back Ray Davis (148 CARs, 903 YDs, 14 total TDs) involved, that's a key to success as well.

It won't be easy to find room to run against the Tide, but Davis has the potential to break off a huge run – or a big gain through the air – on any play. You need those types of plays to be competitive with Alabama, and Kentucky needs to find ways to give Davis lots of opportunities.

Also, this is a potential letdown spot for the Tide after the rivalry showdown with LSU a week ago.

If Kentucky can get off to a good start, it could put Alabama in a position to try to force things on offense, which could set up nicely for the Wildcats on defense.

Final Alabama-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky regained momentum with the Mississippi State win, and this is one of the biggest home games in recent years for the Wildcats.

However, Alabama looks like Alabama again, and there just hasn't been enough consistency with the Kentucky offense to think that a breakout performance is coming against a defense that's held opponents to 21 or fewer points in five of its past six games.

That should be the difference in another big win for the Tide.

Final Alabama-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Alabama -10.5 (-115)