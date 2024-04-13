Check out all winners and nominees in the 20th BAFTA Games Awards to see if your favorite title made the cut!

20th BAFTA Games Awards 

The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 happened last April 11th, 2024, and awarded games across 18 categories.

  • Animation
  • Artistic Achievement
  • Audio Achievement
  • Best Game
  • British Game
  • Debut Game
  • Evolving Game
  • Family
  • Game Beyond Entertainment
  • Game Design
  • Multiplayer
  • Music
  • Narrative
  • New Intellectual Property
  • Performer in a Leading Role
  • Performer in a Supporting Role
  • Technical Achievement
  • EE Players’ Choice Award

The EE Players’ Choice Award was voted on by the public. “The EE Players’ Choice Award highlights the importance of players and the games that have had the greatest impact on them over the last year, regardless of console or platform. It also forms part of EE’s ongoing ambition to become the no.1 destination for gaming in the UK.”

Animation

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games

Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks – WINNER

Hogwarts Legacy – Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Artistic Achievement

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games – WINNER

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive

Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks

Audio Achievement

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games – WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Sledgehammer Games / Activision

Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Best Game

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios – WINNER

Dave the Diver – Mintrocket

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingodm – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

British Game

Cassette Beasts – Bytten Studio / Raw Fury

Dead Island 2 – Dambuster Studios / PLAION

Disney Illusion Island – Dlala Studios / Disney

Football Manager 2024 – Sports Interactive / SEGA Europe

Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing – WINNER

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Frontier Developments

Debut Game

Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver – Mintrocket

Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Venba – Visai Games – WINNER

Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing

Evolving Game

Cyberpunk 2077 – CD PROJEKT RED – WINNER

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix

Fortnite – Epic Games

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Genshin Impact – HoYoverse

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Family

Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver – Mintrocket

Disney Illusion Island – Dlala Studios / Disney

Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks

Hogwarts Legacy – Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo – WINNER

Game Beyond Entertainment

Chants of Sennaar – Rundisc / Focus Entertainment

Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP

Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive – WINNER

Terra Nil – Free Lives / Devolver Digital

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Venba – Visal Games

Game Design

Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver – Mintrocket – WINNER

Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing

Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Sledgehammer Games / Activision

Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment

Forza Motorsport – Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Party Animals – Recreate Games / Source Technology

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo – WINNER

Music

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Ubisoft

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios – WINNER

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Narrative

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios – WINNER

Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

New Intellectual Property

Chants of Sennaar – Rundisc / Focus Entertainment

Dave the Diver – Mintrocket

Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital

Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks

Jusant – Don’t Nod

Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing – WINNER

Performer in a Leading Role

Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – WINNER

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role

Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla and Firesprite / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo – WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios

EE Player’s Choice BAFTA Awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 Larian Studios – WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077 – CD PROJEKT RED

Fortnite – Epic Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Lethal Company -Zeekerss

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

