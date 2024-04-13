Check out all winners and nominees in the 20th BAFTA Games Awards to see if your favorite title made the cut!
20th BAFTA Games Awards
The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 happened last April 11th, 2024, and awarded games across 18 categories.
- Animation
- Artistic Achievement
- Audio Achievement
- Best Game
- British Game
- Debut Game
- Evolving Game
- Family
- Game Beyond Entertainment
- Game Design
- Multiplayer
- Music
- Narrative
- New Intellectual Property
- Performer in a Leading Role
- Performer in a Supporting Role
- Technical Achievement
- EE Players’ Choice Award
The EE Players’ Choice Award was voted on by the public. “The EE Players’ Choice Award highlights the importance of players and the games that have had the greatest impact on them over the last year, regardless of console or platform. It also forms part of EE’s ongoing ambition to become the no.1 destination for gaming in the UK.”
Animation
Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games
Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks – WINNER
Hogwarts Legacy – Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Artistic Achievement
Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games – WINNER
Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive
Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks
Audio Achievement
Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games – WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
Best Game
Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games
Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios – WINNER
Dave the Diver – Mintrocket
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingodm – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
British Game
Cassette Beasts – Bytten Studio / Raw Fury
Dead Island 2 – Dambuster Studios / PLAION
Disney Illusion Island – Dlala Studios / Disney
Football Manager 2024 – Sports Interactive / SEGA Europe
Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing – WINNER
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Frontier Developments
Debut Game
Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive
Dave the Diver – Mintrocket
Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games
Venba – Visai Games – WINNER
Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing
Evolving Game
Cyberpunk 2077 – CD PROJEKT RED – WINNER
Final Fantasy XIV Online – Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix
Fortnite – Epic Games
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
Genshin Impact – HoYoverse
No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Family
Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive
Dave the Diver – Mintrocket
Disney Illusion Island – Dlala Studios / Disney
Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks
Hogwarts Legacy – Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo – WINNER
Game Beyond Entertainment
Chants of Sennaar – Rundisc / Focus Entertainment
Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP
Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive – WINNER
Terra Nil – Free Lives / Devolver Digital
Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive
Venba – Visal Games
Game Design
Cocoon – Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive
Dave the Diver – Mintrocket – WINNER
Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing
Multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment
Forza Motorsport – Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios
Party Animals – Recreate Games / Source Technology
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo – WINNER
Music
Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Ubisoft
Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios – WINNER
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
Narrative
Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games
Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios – WINNER
Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital
Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
New Intellectual Property
Chants of Sennaar – Rundisc / Focus Entertainment
Dave the Diver – Mintrocket
Dredge – Black Salt Games / Team17 Digital
Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks
Jusant – Don’t Nod
Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing – WINNER
Performer in a Leading Role
Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – WINNER
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3
Technical Achievement
Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games
Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla and Firesprite / Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo – WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios
EE Player’s Choice BAFTA Awards
Baldur’s Gate 3 Larian Studios – WINNER
Cyberpunk 2077 – CD PROJEKT RED
Fortnite – Epic Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
Lethal Company -Zeekerss
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
