Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made multiple moves to bolster his team’s offense since the start of this year’s free agency period. Among them, Berry acquired wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and Elijah Moore.

The Browns reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Goodwin earlier this month. Goodwin is coming off of a one-season stint with the Seattle Seahawks where he recorded 27 receptions for 387 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. His 2022 campaign was cut short in December, as he was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

On the other hand, the Browns acquired Moore and a third-round pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a second-round pick. From his season-ending quad injury in the 2021 campaign to his trade request last season, the second-year wideout had quite a roller-coaster run while with the Jets.

Amari Cooper has kept a close watch on the Browns’ offseason moves so far this year. During a recent press conference, the veteran wideout took some time to offer his stamp of approval to Cleveland’s call to bring in both Goodwin and Moore.

“Goodwin, he’s real fast, and Elijah,” Cooper said. “I feel like talent makes talent better. Once we get to see everybody on the field, I think all the other guys will respect their talent and, you know, just make the team better overall.”

In the big picture, Cooper sees that Goodwin and Moore have what it takes to help add another dimension to Cleveland’s offense in the upcoming 2023 season.

“Yeah, I think it just gives us more opportunity as an offense,” Cooper said. “You know, those guys being able to stretch the field, especially Elijah. He’s a South Florida guy. I already know what to expect. I’ve seen a lot of clips of him even before he got here with the route running and everything.

“Like I said before, it’s going to make everybody better.”

The Browns currently have 13 wide receivers on their roster.