Among Us, a highly popular and straightforward game during the height of the pandemic has made staying at home more bearable given the lockdown. It has offered a quick fix of fun engagement with our family and friends who are not at home with us. You play as Crewmates who try to find who the Impostors are within the team. You will try your best to eliminate these Impostors to successfully service and win the game. Now during the Nintendo Direct that happened this September 2023, Innersloth announced that Among Us will be introducing a new map for the game called The Fungle which is set to be released sometime this October 2023. The map seems to take place in a jungle that is filled with hundreds of fungi. More details of Innersloth's popular game, Among Us available on Nintendo Switch, are below.

What do we know about Among Us' The Fungle?

In case you have missed it, here is the trailer that was shared during the Nintendo Direct that happened in September 2023.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While there are no other details that have been provided besides the information that has been seen on the video. With the announcement of the game, Nintendo of America has shared the following details regarding the new map via their YouTube page: “Explore The Fungle, a mysterious, mushroom-filled island full of new hiding spots, tasks, and secrets to discover. One thing always stays the same though – keep an eye out for the Impostors bent on sabotaging and killing everyone!”

Besides those listed above, we do know that this new Among Us map that will be available on the Nintendo Switch, The Fungle, is the fifth map in the game. This of course will come together with new tasks to complete that are probably mushroom-related with marshmallows that you can roast and vegetables that you would have to dice. What's puzzling is if the mushroom spore that was seen in the video will play a role in making the difficulty of the game even harder. Will this help aid the Impostors in the Crew or will this be something that they would have to deal with as well? This new map appears to be bright, breezy, and full of colorful spores that make the whole experience as creepy and mysterious as it can be. Despite the warm and sunny disposition of the video, don't forget that you are still tasked to complete all your tasks as well as finding all the impostors in the team.

Until more information from Innersloth, the developer of Among Us, is announced, we are only able to speculate what would possibly be available on the upcoming map. This also includes the fact that this specific map, The Fungle, will also be available on the other consoles where you can enjoy and play this game. More details on this latest map can be found on the official website of the game publisher, Innersloth.

This new Among Us Map from Innersloth is set to be released this October 2023 and will be available on the Nintendo Switch as well as on Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on Among Us and your other favorite games that were probably announced during the Nintendo Direct, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming.

Remember, there is an impostor among us.