Angels’ Mike Trout vehemently denies reports on severity of back injury

Earlier in the day Wednesday, reports surfaced that Mike Trout was dealing with a very rare back injury. The details were a bit murky but it sounded as though not was Trout’s season likely coming to an end, but that his career could also be impacted. Well, Trout himself heard those reports and addressed them with some vigor.

Mike Trout spoke postgame. His message was more optimistic than what was said earlier. He said he'll play again this season & he's feeling better. He said this whole thing was overblown. “I got back and my phone was blowing up. It said my career’s over. That’s news to me." pic.twitter.com/6UTb04uIdZ — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 27, 2022

After the Angels 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals, Trout was asked if he thought he would play again this season.

“Of course, of course, that’s my goal… the last two days, it’s been a huge step. I’m excited with the way it is going. I’m happy with it,” Trout said. “I got back and my phone was blowing up. It said my career is over. That’s news to me… I’ve got to stay on top of it. It’s just rare for a baseball player… I don’t even know how I got it… it just started aching… But like I said, the last two or three days the progress has been great.”

Mike Trout has been shut down from baseball activities for the time being. He’s been diagnosed with a rare back condition called costovertebral dysfunction. It’s somewhat related to the ribcage injury he suffered earlier this season.

However, Trout reported that he had been feeling better since getting a cortisone shot. There is not currently a timetable for when he will resume baseball activities or return to the Angels. But clearly the future Hall of Fame outfielder believes it will be this season.