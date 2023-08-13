The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to avoid the sweep as they face the Houston Astros in the finale of this three-game series. We are at Minute Maid Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Astros prediction and pick, and showing you how to watch.

The Astros defeated the Angels 11-3 for the second night in a row. Now, they look to sweep the Halos. It was scoreless until the fourth inning when Yordan Alvarez singled to center to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. Then, Kyle Tucker blasted a three-run bomb to deep right field to make it 4-0. The Angels struck back in the fifth inning when Randal Grichuk singled to right-center field to trim the deficit to 4-1. However, the Astros got the run back in their half when Tucker singled to left-center field. Yandy Diaz singled to right-center field to tack on two more runs. Consequently, the Astros added four more runs to finish the scoring later in the game.

The Angels managed only three runs on five hits. Unfortunately, they lost control of the game in the fourth and fifth innings. The Astros dominated the Angels lineup as JP France went seven innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five. Additionally, Tyler Anderson went 4 2/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on six hits.

The Angels continued their struggles against the Astros, as they are now 45-90 against them since the start of the 2016 season. Ultimately, they just cannot beat their rivals. The Angels had one hit through four innings. Sadly, the pitching could not hold up.

Chase Silseth will start for the Angels, and is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA. Recently, he went seven innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out 12 in a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners. Silseth went two innings while allowing a run in his last appearance against the Astros. Meanwhile, Jose Urquidy makes the start for the Astros and is 2-2 with a 6.10 ERA. He went 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance against the Angels when he allowed five earned runs on three hits in a no-decision against the Halos.

TV: Fox Sports West

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 2:11 PM ET/11:11 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Everyone knows about Shohei Ohtani. However, the Angels need their other players to do better. CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk are the newest additions. Yet, Cron is batting .205 with a .275 on-base percentage, while Grichuk is batting .179 with a .220 on-base percentage. The Angels also have not seen much production from Eduardo Escobar since he became an Angel. Unfortunately, he is batting just .236 with one home run, 10 RBIs, and 12 runs over 28 games since the Angels acquired him from the New York Mets.

Mike Moustakas has been quietly good. Moreover, he is batting .272 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 18 runs over 36 games since the Halos acquired him from the Colorado Rockies. The Angels have also liked what they have seen from Luis Rengifo, who is batting .407 with three doubles and a home run over his current seven-game hitting streak. Additionally, he is hitting .338 over 19 games.

But the Angels need their starting pitcher to not collapse. Moreover, they must find a way to defeat this powerful Houston lineup. It is the only path to victory for the Halos in this showdown.

The Angels will cover the spread if their role players can help Ohtani. Likewise, Silseth must pitch well.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros got production from the bottom half of the lineup on Friday. Then, their top stars all executed to perfection on Saturday. Tucker is amazing, as he is batting .297 with 22 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 65 runs. Likewise, Jose Altuve is hitting .320 with nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and 43 runs. Yordan Alvarez is batting .278 with 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 52 runs. Also, Alex Bregman is hitting .252 with 18 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 69 runs.

The Astros will cover the spread if their bats remain hot. Additionally, Urquidy must have another good game against a lineup that is still capable of hitting the baseball.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Angels are awful against the Astros. Therefore, it is difficult to see them even garnering one win against them. The Astros will win this showdown to complete the sweep against their struggling rivals.

