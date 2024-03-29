The Los Angeles Angels will look to bounce back after a rough opener as they face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Camden Yards. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Angels-Orioles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Orioles defeated the Angels 11-3 on Opening Day to make a statement to start the season. It did not start that way, as the Angels struck first when Mike Trout blasted a solo home run in the first inning to put the Halos on top early. However, Patrick Sandoval struggled with control issues in the bottom half of the inning, and the O's loaded the bases before the Angels even got one out. It eventually helped them score two runs.
The Orioles tacked on more runs in the second inning when Adley Rutschman clipped a single to center field to drive in two and make it 4-1. Later, Anthony Santander blasted a two-run bomb to make it 7-1. Cedric Mullins clobbered a three-run home run in the seventh to put this game way out of reach.
Corbin Burnes pitched six innings in his Baltimore debut, allowing just one earned run on one hit while striking out 11. Conversely, Sandoval lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, three earned, and walking two.
Griffin Canning will take the mound for the Angels today. He went 7-8 with a 4.32 ERA over 24 starts last season. In fact, he faced the Orioles once, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits, striking out four, and walking two. His biggest mistake was allowing Austin Hays a home run.
Grayson Rodriguez takes the mound for the Orioles. Curiously, he struggled overall against the Angels, going 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA over two starts. Rodriguez lasted just 3 1/3 innings while allowing eight earned runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out three in his first start, which happened at Camden Yards. Then, he did a little better when the O's visited Angels Stadium later in the season, going six innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Which Rodriguez will we see in this one?
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Orioles Odds
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +138
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -164
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Angels vs. Orioles
Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT
TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The same problems for the Angels reared its ugly head again. Just as they did often last season, Trout slugged a home run, and the starting pitching gave the run right back. Unfortunately, the rest of the lineup did not do well at all.
Trout went 1 for 3 with the home run and a strikeout. Meanwhile, Taylor Ward struggled, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. It was not a better day for the younger players, either. First, Nolan Schanuel went 0 for 2 with a walk and a run. Logan O'Hoppe went 0 for 2 with a walk. Overall, the Halos struck out 15 times.
After Sandoval left the game, the Angels turned to Jose Suarez, who pitched 3 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on two hits and one walk. Jose Cisnero also struggled, allowing three earned runs on two hits while walking two. The Angels walked five batters, which is way too high against a loaded lineup like this.
The Angels will cover the spread if the offense can support Trout and drive runners home. This means they must get to Rodriguez early, which is significant. Then, they cannot give the Orioles free bases. Canning has to be sharp and locate his pitches.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles will likely be one of the contenders for the World Series this year. Therefore, it is not surprising that they got off to a great start, battering the Angels for 11 runs. They did it with singles, doubles, and home runs.
Gunnar Henderson went 1 for 4 with a run, a walk, and a strikeout. Meanwhile, Rutschman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs, and a walk. Ryan Mountcastle went 1 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout. Likewise, Santander went 1 for 4 with four RBIs. Hays went 1 for 4 with a run. Then, of course, Mullins finished 1 for 4 with the three RBIs he earned on the home run.
The Orioles gave their pitching staff all those runs, which helped Burnes ease into a groove. Then, their bullpen had a lot of breathing room, which helped them pitch more freely. Rodriguez hopes to replicate what Burnes did.
The Orioles will cover the spread if they can take advantage of any mistakes Canning makes. Next, Rodriguez must avoid making any mistakes around the plate and not give the Angels any life.
Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick
The Angels' debut against the Orioles was rough. Unfortunately, it does not look like it will get better. The Orioles are a tough team to beat, and you need to pitch perfectly to defeat this lineup. While the Orioles probably will not score 11 runs again, they likely will still give Canning some trouble. On the other end, Rodriguez will likely pitch much better than he did in his first appearance against the Halos. Expect him to go at least five innings, and he probably will allow three runs. Overall, it will be enough for the Orioles to cover the spread again.
Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)