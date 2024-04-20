The Cincinnati Reds managed to get over .500 when they took down the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 in their opening game of the series on Friday night. The teams face off in Game 2 on Saturday evening, with Patrick Sandoval taking on Graham Ashcraft. The Reds have won six consecutive games over the Angels, dating back to August 2019. The teams didn't play again until last season in Los Angeles, with the Reds taking the three-game sweep. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Reds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Jose Soriano will likely get the ball for the Angels in the rubber match of the series. Soriano started the season coming out of the bullpen, making two separate three-inning appearances. His first appearance was a successful one-hit outing, but the second against the Red Sox was a bit rough, giving up three earned runs and two home runs. He performed well in two starts, including his last one against the Rays, going five innings with one hit and one earned run. Control was an issue, registering five walks. The Angels then return home to try and make up some ground in the American League West, hosting the Orioles and Twins.
Frankie Montas is in line to get the start for the Reds. Montas won his first two starts against the Nationals and Phillies, allowing just one earned run combined in 11 2/3 innings. However, it's been a rough couple of outings against the Brewers and Mariners. He is 0-2, with eight earned runs and six walks in seven innings. The Reds stay home to host the Phillies after this series, before going on the road to take on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Reds Odds
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: +108
Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -126
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to Watch Angels vs. Reds
Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Networks
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Reds' offense has completely fallen off a cliff since a decent start to the season. They scored 11 runs on two separate occasions against the White Sox but then went to Seattle and scored just five runs in three innings. They bounced back with seven runs against the Angels on Friday, but it's getting to the point where we don't know which version of their offense is going to show up. The numbers say they aren't hitting well enough to score seven runs every game, tallying an abysmal .170 batting average over their last five games.
On the flip side, the Angels are hitting .237 but averaging a full run less. The Angels are due for some positive regression and it could come against Montas, who has struggled in his last two starts.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Reds' batting average has been abysmal, but they've been able to win games thanks to a high walk rate, clutch hitting, and above-average power. Soriano is a groundball pitcher so they may not get their power going, but Soriano walked five batters in his last start.
Final Angels-Reds Prediction & Pick
The Reds' offensive production is unsustainable, hitting well below league average and trying to get by on average home run and walk rates. Soriano won't allow much power for the Reds due to his tendency to give up ground balls, but walks could make this game closer than it should be. However, the Angels get a favorable matchup against a struggling Montas and should win this game before returning home for two important series.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Angels-Reds Prediction & Pick: Angels ML (+108)