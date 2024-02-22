Hilariously called "Shellden Ring" by some fans, this souls-like video game sees you controlling a hermit crab embarking on an epic quest for your repossessed Shell.

Another Crab's Treasure brings a souls-like experience in an epic underwater adventure, with a release date set for later this year. Hilariously called “Shellden Ring” by some fans, this souls-like video game sees you controlling a hermit crab embarking on an epic quest for your repossessed Shell. Furthermore, you discover more dark secrets about the world as you traverse a polluted ocean.

Another Crab's Treasure Release Date – April 25th, 2024

Another Crab's Treasure releases on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4. At the time of writing, no special editions have been announced, nor is it available for pre-order just yet. However, you can wishlist the game on Steam. Furthermore, Another Crab's Treasure does not have a price just yet. So, keep checking back with us as we approach the game's release date.

Another Crab's Treasure Gameplay

Another Crab's Treasure's Gameplay is a souls-like game that follows your character as they explore a polluted ocean. However, one man's trash is another crab's treasure, allowing you to use the polluted waste as resources. Whether it's a new shell or weapon, you'll need to make use of everything around you.

However, just watch out for the Gunk, a mysterious infection that's spreading across the world.

However, Kril is more than capable for the adventure, with a variety of Umami Techniques he can learn. Overall, these abilities can be learned all over the seas, giving Krill an advantage throughout his quest. His journey sees the young crab traverse through all sorts of environments.

As mentioned earlier, the game provides a soulslike experience. However, do not be alarmed, as the game is made for both new players and veterans of the genre. Overall, the game provides different assist options to create an easier experience. However, those same options allow you to make the game much more difficult. Therefore, your experience is entirely what you make of it.

If you've never played a souls-like game, but not feeling the gritty and hardcore nature of Elden Ring, Another Crab's Treasure provides an solid middle-man option. Essentially, it's a more friendly approach to the genre but still provides a challenge for those who want it. The game features both combat and platforming elements to keep the experience fresh and fun.

Another Crab's Treasure Story

Another Crab's Treasure's story follows Krill the Hermit Crab on an adventure to regain his repossessed shell in a polluted ocean. In fact, it's riddled with so much trash that Kril even uses some of it as a defense against enemy attacks. In the Release Date trailer, we know that the player begins their adventure in a safe reef, but once outside, it becomes a nightmare.

Kril must collect Treasure in order to get his Shell back, which means traversing through dangerous environments throughout the ocean. Along the way, you fight interesting enemies while using some platforming elements to explore.

Another Crab's Treasure Story features all sorts of interesting characters that Kril must interact with to reclaim his Shell. Along the way, he'll collect all sorts of polluted trash for makeshift defenses throughout his epic quest.

Overall, the story features several environments, from Kelp forests, coral reefs, sand castle cities, and more. Will Krill get his Shell back, or will the adventure take him through something else entirely?

Nevertheless, we look forward to Another Crab's Treasure, which releases in roughly two months. See you out there, under the sea!

