PFL San Antonio: continues on the main card with the main event between Ante Delija and Valentin Moldavsky in the heavyweight division. Delija has won five straight as he comes into his fourth season with the PFL meanwhile, Moldavsky makes his PFL Regular Season debut after a dominant decision victory. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Delija-Moldavsky prediction and pick.
Ante Delija (24-5) missed out on the PFL playoffs in 2023 due to having to withdraw from his fight against Yorgan De Castro. The former 2022 PFL Champion will look to kick things off the right way like he would've liked to do last season when welcomes former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky to the PFL SmartCage this Thursday night.
Valentin Moldavsky (12-3) got himself back on track after losing two fights in a row to Ryan Bader and fellow PFL contestant Linton Vassell when he defeated Steve Mowry via unanimous decision. The former interim Bellator heavyweight champion will be looking to make a big splash in his PFL debut when he takes on the 2022 PFL Champion Ante Delija this Thursday night in San Antonio.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL San Antonio Odds: Ante Delija-Valentin Moldavsky Odds
Ante Delija: -125
Valentin Moldavsky: -105
Over 2.5 rounds: -160
Under 2.5 rounds: +130
Why Ante Delija Will Win
In the highly anticipated PFL regular season debut this Thursday, Ante Delija is set to face Valentin Moldavsky in a heavyweight showdown that promises to captivate MMA fans. Delija the former PFL finalist is looking to welcome Moldavsky with open arms with a big victory in his 2024 PFL Regular Season debut.
Delija's momentum coming into this fight is undeniable. With a professional record of 24-5-0, Delija is on a five-fight winning streak, showcasing his ability to finish fights and adapt to different opponents. His ability to finish his opponents with 17 wins coming inside the distance makes him a dangerous opponent no matter who stands across from him in the PFL SmartCage
Delija's striking prowess will be a critical factor in this matchup. Standing at 6'5″ with a reach of 79 inches, Delija has the physical attributes to maintain distance and land significant strikes against Moldavsky. Delija's recent performances in the PFL have been nothing short of spectacular. Winning the 2022 PFL heavyweight tournament and securing a $1 million prize, Delija has proven he can perform under pressure and against top-tier competition. His victories over Matheus Scheffel and Renan Ferreira highlight his knockout power and resilience.
While Moldavsky is a formidable opponent with a solid sambo background and a former interim Bellator heavyweight champion title, Delija's striking, momentum, and recent PFL success position him as the favorite in this heavyweight clash. Delija's ability to control the pace of the fight and utilize his reach advantage will likely be the deciding factors in securing a victory against Moldavsky in their PFL regular season debut.
Why Valentin Moldavsky Will Win
As the PFL regular season debut approaches, the heavyweight division is set to light up with a compelling matchup between Valentin Moldavsky and Ante Delija. Despite Delija's impressive record and recent performances, there are several key factors that tilt the scales in favor of Moldavsky for this bout.
Valentin Moldavsky, with a professional MMA record of 12-3, brings a unique blend of sambo and wrestling to the heavyweight division, honed under the tutelage of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko. This grappling expertise is Moldavsky's ace in the hole, providing him with the tools to neutralize Delija's striking advantage and control the fight on the ground.
Moldavsky's approach to fights, focusing on pressure and control, has been effective against high-caliber opponents. His ability to dictate the pace and location of the fight will be crucial against Delija, who prefers to keep the fight standing at his preferred range. By closing the distance and implementing his grappling game, Moldavsky can effectively limit Delija's striking opportunities.
Moldavsky's experience against high-level competition, including a stint as the interim Bellator Heavyweight Champion, has prepared him for the pressures of the PFL. His performances against fighters like Ryan Bader and Timothy Johnson highlight his capability to compete at the highest level which should help get through one of his stiffest matchups to date when he takes on Ante Delija.
Final Ante Delija-Valentin Moldavsky Prediction & Pick
This main event has firworks written all over it. Both Ante Delija and Valentin Moldavsky will look to come forward and throw some heavy leather which will have the fans on the edge of their seat. Moldavsky certainly has the edge when he's able to utilize his takedowns and his grappling. However, Delija has some great takedown and submission defense which should keep this fight on his fight. Ultimately, Moldavsky will be looking for the takedowns early and Delija will defend them well to where he's able to keep this fight on his feet at his preferred range where he will outstrike and put it on Moldavsky for the majority of the fight either ending it late or taking the nod on the judge's scorecards.
Final Ante Delija-Valentin Moldavsky Prediction & Pick: Ante Delija (-125), Over 2.5 Rounds (-160)