Apple TV+ has increased its subscription fees for the second time in 12 months, Variety reported citing information from Apple's website.

The new monthly subscription price in the U.S. is $9.99 from $6.99. The yearly subscription fee is now $99 from $69. Current subscribers will see the increase on their next billing renewal date.

Apple raised its price in October 2022 to $6.99 from $4.99 per month. When the service launched in November 2019, the original subscription was at $4.99.

The company released a statement that said, “Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.”

Apple does not reveal the number of subscribers it has for Apple TV+, a part of its strategy to increase revenue. The streaming service currently has Emmy-winning show Ted Lasso and Academy Award Best Picture winner CODA. Other shows also available on the platform are The Morning Show, Lessons in Chemistry, For All Mankind and Mythic Quest.

The company is also increasing the price of Apple Arcade's unlimited games package to $6.99 from $4.99 per month. Also included in the price increase is Apple News+ to $12.99 from $9.99 monthly in the U.S. This is the first time there has been a price increase for these services.

Apple News+ has more than 450 publications, including narrated audio articles from News+ publishers, local news from over 20 cities and regions, and a daily crossword and mini crossword puzzle.

Apple One subscriptions are also increasing in the U.S. The multi-service bundles are going up to $19.95 from $16.95 for individual plans, $25.95 from $22.95 for family plans, and $37.95 from $32.95 for premier plans.