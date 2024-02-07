It is a PAC-12 battle as Arizona State visits Colorado. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Colorado prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Arizona State comes into the game sitting at 11-11 on the year, and 5-6 in conference play. It has been a major struggle as of late for Arizona State. They have lost six of the last seven games overall. The only win was against USC, in which they won at home by 15 points. Since then, thye have lost to Oregon, Oregon State, Standford, and Cal, with only one game being within ten points.

Meanwhile, Coorad comes into the game sitting at 15-7 on the year, and 6-5 in conference play. They have also lost their last two games though. Both of them were on the road as they fell to Washington State by nine and Utah by five. This is also the second time these two teams will face off. The first game was at Arizona State in early January. Arizona State led at home by six at the end of the first half. Still, Colorado would have it tied with under five minutes to go in the game. Colorado went on a nearly two-minute run without scoring though, and would fall 76-63.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Colorado Odds

Arizona State: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +640

Colorado: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

TV: FS1

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State comes in ranked 128th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 229th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 58th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Arizona State is 268th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 296 ineffective field goal percentage. Further, they are 243rd in assists per game this year. Frankie Collins leads the offensive attack this year. He comes into the game with 13.5 points per game this year and also leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game on the season. Meanwhile, Jose Perez is second on the team with 12.9 points per game, while also sitting second with 2.8 assists per game. Rounding out the top scores is Jamiya Neal, who has 11.0 points per game this year.

Arizona State is 263rd in rebounds per game this year and also sits 219th in defensive rebounding rate on the season. Jamiya Neal i the leader in rebounds as well. He comes into the game with 5.4 rebounds per game on the season. Still, this is almost all defensive rebounds, as just 12 of his 119 rebounds are on the offensive end. The best offensive rebounder is Bryant Selebangue. He averages 4.0 rebounds per game with two of them on the offensive side of the court.

The defense for Arizona State ranks 159th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 173rd in effective field goal percentage this year. Frankie Collins has been great here. He comes into the game with 3.1 steals per game of the season. Meanwhile, Alonzo Gaffney and Jamiya Neal both have over a steal per game this year. Gaffney comes in with 1.3 blocks per game as well.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado ranks 22nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, ranking 35th in adjusted offensive efficacy while sitting 37th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado is 29th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 25th in effective field goal percentage on the year. KJ Simpson leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 19.5 points per game on the season, while also having 4.3 assists per game. Further, he is shooting over 50 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Tristan da Silva comes in with 15.3 points per game. Cody Williams has 14.7 points per game this year while shooting 57.9 percent, but has played in just 13 games, and missed the team's last game as well.

Colorado is 68th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 19th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate on the season. Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the way here. He has 7.5 rebounds per game this year, while also having 10.3 points per game. Further, J'Vonne Hadley, Tristan da Silva, and KJ Simpson all have 5.5 rebounds per game on the season.

Colorado is 137th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while also sitting 114th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Three players come into the game with over a steal per game this year. This is led by KJ Simpson, who comes in with 1.9 steals per game on the season. Meanwhile, Hadley and da Silva both have over a steal per game as well.

Final Arizona State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

The conference records between these two teams do not show a major difference, but there is. Colorado is the far superior team. They are more efficient in both offense and defense. The big area where there is a difference is between the Colorado offense and the Arizona State defense. The Colorado offense is highly effective in shooting this year, and while they score a fair amount of points. it is their shooting effectiveness that gets them there. Further, Arizona State is 173rd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Arizona State has also failed to cover in six of their last seven games overall, and this should be no different.

Final Arizona State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -12.5 (-120)