The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona State Washington prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arizona State Washington.

The Arizona State Sun Devils were not very good in nonconference play. They were 6-5 and clearly not in any position to make the NCAA Tournament. A few weeks later, their outlook has improved considerably. The Devils are 4-0 in Pac-12 play, the first time that has ever happened to them (and also the last, given that ASU will move to the Big 12 next season). Two of ASU's Pac-12 wins came against lower-rung teams, Stanford and Cal, but the Devils' most recent wins were against NCAA Tournament-leaning Utah (the Utes would be in the field if the selection show was today) and a Colorado team which is on the bubble. Those wins will age well as the season continues. Arizona State is not clearly an NCAA Tournament team, but it is now moving in the right direction. Coach Bobby Hurley has found a way to ensure that his team finishes games authoritatively. ASU has won at least four games this season in which it trailed by eight or more points in the final 11 minutes of a game. The Sun Devils would have been in huge trouble if they had not consistently found ways to rally from notable deficits.

With Washington, the story has in many ways been reversed, relative to ASU. Washington started the season better than the Sun Devils did, and the Huskies have wins over Xavier and Gonzaga in nonconference play. However, Washington is 1-3 in Pac-12 play because it has failed to finish off games. A lot of contests have slipped through this team's fingers, and that clearly represents the difference between being an NCAA Tournament contender and a team likely headed for the NIT. Washington has to find a way to string together several wins in a row. If it doesn't, the Huskies might have to fire head coach Mike Hopkins, who has not met expectations in Seattle.

Here are the Arizona State-Washington College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Arizona State Sun Devils: +6.5 (-102)

Washington Huskies: -6.5 (-120)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona State vs Washington

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils continue to win games outright, but even if they don't win outright in this game, it's worth remembering that ASU plays a lot of close games. The Sun Devils, in both victory and defeat, play games that go down to the wire. Their games are usually not yet fully decided with two minutes remaining in regulation. Given that the point spread is 6.5 points, there's a very good chance ASU can at least keep the game closer than that number. It doesn't mean ASU will win the game, but it does mean the Devils will cover. They won't get blown out, and they won't run away with a win, either.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies, at 1-3 in the Pac-12, know this game is huge for them. If they fall to 1-4 with tougher teams ahead on the schedule, their season will be headed for a black hole of failure. It's only January 11, so the Huskies have some time left to rescue their season, but their margin for error is shrinking. Expect a desperate, inspired performance by this team, the kind of performance which will lead to a 12-point win.

Final Arizona State-Washington Prediction & Pick

The Arizona State Sun Devils play close games, period. Take ASU.



Final Arizona State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +6.5