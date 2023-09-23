The Arizona Wildcats take on the Stanford Cardinal. Check out our college football odds series for our Arizona Stanford prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arizona Stanford.

It is likely to be a very long season for the Stanford Cardinal. They won at Hawaii in Week 1 of the season, but Hawaii is a team which struggled to beat Albany, an FCS team, at home. Stanford got demolished by USC and then suffered a humiliating home-field loss to Sacramento State, an FCS team formerly coached by Stanford's current head coach, Troy Taylor. When a Power Five conference team loses at home to an FCS school, that's a clear sign of a lack of high-end talent and overall depth. Stanford has a very good 2024 recruiting class coming in the door, but it won't arrive in time for this year's team. Stanford and Arizona State are very clearly the two worst teams in the Pac-12 through three weeks of the 2023 season.

This is a game, on paper, that Arizona should win, but games aren't decided on paper. It's a test of the Wildcats' ability to be disciplined and consistent.

Here are the Arizona-Stanford College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-Stanford Odds

Arizona Wildcats: -12.5 (-110)

Stanford Cardinal: +12.5 (-110)

Over: 59.5 (-115)

Under: 59.5 (-105)

How To Watch Arizona vs Stanford

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is a frustrating quarterback to watch, but he also makes lots of winning plays as well. He is inconsistent, and he is the type of player in which coaches and teammates have to live with the ups and downs, taking the good with the bad together. This isn't a glowing piece of commentary on de Laura, but it's also an indication that he isn't a bad player so much as he is inconsistent. Against Stanford, a team which does not have the athleticism to match up with Arizona, de Laura's talents should be magnified, not minimized. He should be able to play really well and score a lot against a not-that-dynamic Stanford defense which doesn't have elite line play or secondary play.

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

De Laura is a walking turnover. He and Arizona committed a bunch of turnovers in the loss to Mississippi State. Arizona is talented, but it is undisciplined enough that it could hand Stanford several turnovers and change the competitive balance of the game. Stanford can lose by 10 and cover the spread. If Arizona commits three turnovers, Stanford is very likely to cover the spread. Stanford can't win this game by itself, but if it receives help from Arizona — which is very possible — it could have a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Arizona is not the kind of team which merits total trust on the road, even against a lower-tier team in the Pac-12. Arizona got bombed last year at Cal, and the Golden Bears were not very good. This return to the Bay Area could be similarly thorny for the Wildcats.

Final Arizona-Stanford Prediction & Pick

The Arizona offense isn't always good, but it should be good in this game. Take the Wildcats over a bad Stanford team which has shown how weak and limited it truly is.



