The top team in the PAC-12 takes the court as Arizona visits Utah. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Utah prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Arizona enters the game at 17-5 while also leading the PAC-12 with an 8-3 record. They opened the year 8-0, including a win over second-ranked Duke and 21st-ranked Michigan State. They would then lose two of their next three, falling to Purdue and FAU. In conference play, they have lost three times, with two of them being close. The first loss was an 18-point loss at Stanford, who they just beat in their last game by 11. They would also fall on the road to Washington State and Oregon State, both by three points.

Meanwhile, Utah is 15-7 on the year, while sitting 6-5 in conference play. That places them fourth in the PAC-12, tied with Colorado, Stanford, and UCLA. Still, they have lost two of their last three games. They fell by 22 to Wahsington state on the road and then fell by 25 on the road to Wahsington. Last time out, they rebounded at home, beating Colorado by five. Utah has also already played Arizona this year. It was on the road in early January, It was tight early in the second half, with it being a one-point game. There Arizona went on a 15-2 run, which would give them an insurmountable lead as Arizona won 92-73.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Utah Odds

Arizona: -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -210

Utah: +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: PAC 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona comes in ranked fourth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arizona is third in the nation in points per game, while also sitting third in the nation in average scoring margin and assists per game. Caleb Love led the team in scoring. He comes in with 18.9 points per game this year while hitting 34.2 percent of his threes this year. Further, he is third on the team with 3.3 assists per game. Oumar Ballo comes in with 13.0 points per game this year, while he is shooting 61.0 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Pelle Larsson comes in with 12.5 points per game, while sitting second on the team with 3.4 assists per game this year. Finally, Kylan Boswell leads the team in assists, while having 3.7 per game and scoring 9.5 points per game this year.

Arizona is third in the nation in total rebounds per game. They are second in the nation in defensive rebounding rate while sitting eighth in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. Oumar Ballo leads the way and comes in with 9.4 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Keshad Johnson has 6.0 rebounds per game, helping him to 11.4 points per game. Finally, Caleb Love has 5.0 rebounds per game this year.

Arizona ranks 160th in the nation in opponent scoring per game, while sitting 120th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Still, they are 24th in the nation in steals per game this year. Seven different players come in with one or more steals per game this year, led by Kylan Boswell, who comes in with 1.4 steals per game. Arizona averages 8.8 steals per game this year while having just 12.3 turnovers per game this year.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah is 40th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are at 46th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 48th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Utah comes in ranked 55th in the nation in points per game this year. Further, they are 39th in effective field goal percentage this year, and 15th in assists per game this year. Branden Carlson comes in with 16.1 points per game this year, while he is shooting 46.1 percent from the field this year. Further, Gabe Madsen comes in with 13.0 points per game this year, while shooting 47.5 percent from the year. Meanwhile, Deivon Smith has 11.3 points per game this year, while having 5.3 assists per game. Leading the team in assists is Rollie Worster, who has 5.5 assists per game this year while averaging 9.9 points per game.

Utah is 40th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Still, while sitting seventh in defensive rebounds per game, they are 69th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Branden Carlson comes in leading the way with 6.4 rebounds per game. joining him in rebounding well is Keba Keita, who has 6.3 rebounds per game with 9.5 points per game this year.

Utah is 137th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 53rd in the nation in blocks per game this year. Branden Carlos has been solid here, coming in with 1.5 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Keba Keita has 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Final Arizona-Utah Prediction & Pick

While Arizona has been solid this year, they have struggled against the spread. They have covered against the spread in just two of their last eight games. They did cover last time against Utah, but they have covered just twice away from home in PAC-12 play. Utah is in a similar situation though. They have covered just twice in their last four games, but have been better at home in PAC-12 play. Utah has covered four out of six times at home in PAC-12 play this year. Still, Arizona is the better team in this game. They are better in almost every aspect of the game and will come away with a much-needed road victory here in a higher-scoring affair.

Final Arizona-Utah Prediction & Pick: Over 160.5 (-110)