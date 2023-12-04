Arkansas State faces Alabama. Our college basketball odds series includes our Arkansas State Alabama prediction, odds, and pick.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arkansas State Alabama prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arkansas State Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a strong defense on the football field, but not on the basketball court. Coach Nate Oats has won the SEC championship in two of the past three seasons, and in those winning seasons, his teams could really lock down at the defensive end of the floor. They could score in bunches, but their defense kept them in games when the offense wasn't firing on all cylinders. This season's Alabama defense isn't able to do that, at least not through the first four months of the season.

How bad is Alabama's defense right now? The Crimson Tide have given up at least 85 points in their last three games. They lost two of those three. They allowed 92 points to Ohio State in a loss. Then they allowed 91 to Oregon in a 99-91 win. Then they lost to Clemson by an 85-77 score at home. It's bad enough that Alabama has lost two of three games, but what's worse is the inability to correct flaws and nip problems in the bud. Bad defense continues to emerge without cessation for Alabama, which needs to turn the Tide soon, especially before the SEC season begins after Christmas Day.

Here are the Arkansas State-Alabama College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas State-Alabama Odds

Arkansas State Red Wolves: +24.5 (-110)

Alabama Crimson Tide: -24.5 (-110)

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arkansas State vs Alabama

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arkansas State Could Cover the Spread

The woes of the Alabama defense are plain for all to see. Allowing 85 or more points in three straight games is a problem. Ohio State scoring 92 might not be that bad a result since the Buckeyes have gotten off to a good start this season, but allowing 91 to Oregon is a problem given how much the Ducks have struggled in the early weeks of the season. Allowing 85 to Clemson at home is also a deeply concerning performance for an Alabama team which is plainly struggling to communicate, rotate, hedge, and do the other things which are part of successful halfcourt defense in modern competitive basketball.

When any team is as ineffective on defense as Alabama is right now, and that team is favored by 24.5 points in a game, you should think twice about betting for that team if you had that inclination. Betting against that team seems to be the much wiser and more logical play. Arkansas State is not that good, but even against Alabama, it can cover the spread with the Tide struggling as much as they are at the defensive end of the floor.

Why Alabama Could Cover the Spread

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are 2-6 through eight games. If there is a team which can fail to exploit Alabama's defensive limitations and problems, ASU would be a reasonably good choice. Arkansas State has done very little — if anything — this season to dispel the notion that it will avoid a 30- or 35-point blowout in this game on Alabama's home floor.

Final Arkansas State-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The Alabama defense is not good, but Arkansas State is a bad team. This is a game to stay away from.



Final Arkansas State-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Arkansas State +24.5