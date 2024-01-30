It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Arkansas vs. Missouri prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Arkansas has lost six of their last seven games in SEC play and would be a perfect 0-7 if they hadn't snuck out a one-point win over Texas A&M. On the road has been a bad situation for the Razorbacks, as they are 0-3 and have lost by an average of 19.3 points. The rest of the SEC is beginning to distance themselves from the bottom of the pack, as three teams are two games better than Arkansas with a 3-4 record in a tie for ninth place.

Missouri is in the basement of the SEC, sporting an 0-7 record after seven straight losses. It hasn't been an easy road for the Tigers, as they've already played Kentucky, Alabama, and South Carolina on the road. This is an easier part of the schedule, as they play Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State in their next four games. Missouri is a confusing team, as they have four players averaging double-digits, including a bright spot in Sean East II. East averages 16.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Missouri Odds

Arkansas: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +152

Missouri: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas' offense finally showing up for a road game would be a massive contributor to the Razorbacks winning this game. Arkansas hasn't been a poor offensive team overall, ranking 162nd in Division I with 75.2 points per game. They've used that offense to get a 10-10 record, which was 9-4 before SEC play began. The Razorbacks' problem has been averaging just 61.7 points per game on the road in three SEC games. Missouri's defense offers a simpler challenge than the previous games, so Arkansas can get back on track with their offense and finally grab a win on the road.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri battled through a difficult portion of their SEC schedule and came out with a 0-7 record. Their record doesn't do a great job of showing their four double-digit scorers. Missouri's offense averages 73.6 points per game and should be in a good position to score against Arkansas. Arkansas ranks 307th in the country, allowing 76.8 points per game, and that number increases to 81.6 in road SEC games this season.

Arkansas is struggling away from home this season, sporting a 0-3 record and losing by an average of 19.3 points. Missouri can show they are a better team than their winless record would suggest.

Final Arkansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick

These teams are two of the worst in the SEC this season. Arkansas sits in 12th place, while Missouri sits in 14th. They each rank in the bottom half of Division I on both sides of the ball and are sporting identical 5-15 records against the spread. Arkansas has failed to score more than 68 points in six of their last seven games, including three games where they scored less than 60. Missouri hasn't scored more than 77 points since this portion of SEC play began, scoring over 70 twice. These teams can't score points or stop their superior opponents from scoring. So, we will decide if this trend will continue when playing each other. The under has hit in four of their last five head-to-head matchups and went over by just 2.5 points in their previous matchup. This may not be the most offensive matchup, so we will hope for the best and take the under.

Final Arkansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Under 143.5 (-110)