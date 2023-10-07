The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Check out our college football odds series for our Arkansas Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arkansas Ole Miss.

Not that long ago — two years, to be precise — Arkansas football seemed to be a program with a very bright future. Coach Sam Pittman did a tremendous job whipping the program into shape after it hit rock bottom under previous coach Chad Morris. Arkansas hammered Penn State in the Gator Bowl at the end of the 2021 season and won its ninth game of the campaign. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson was returning for the 2022 season. Arkansas had a lot of good reasons to think it would remain a factor in the SEC West.

The 2022 season started well with a pair of impressive victories over good teams, Cincinnati and South Carolina. Arkansas got off to a good start against Texas A&M that season. However, a Jefferson turnover which turned into a Texas A&M touchdown completely flipped that 2022 game between the Razorbacks and Aggies.

Arkansas has never recovered. The Hogs stumbled in their 2022 season, regressing from 2021. Now, they look lost, and Pittman is under fire early in 2023. Arkansas lost at home to BYU, a bad loss to an opponent which subsequently lost to Kansas. Losing to A&M isn't a crisis in itself, but when coupled with the BYU loss, it adds up to a 2-3 record, which is not where Arkansas expected to be through five games.

Here are the Arkansas-Ole Miss College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Ole Miss Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks: -1.5 (-110)

Ole Miss Rebels: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arkansas vs Ole Miss

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arkansas Could Cover the Spread

It is true that Arkansas is 2-3, and it is also true that Ole Miss is coming off a great win for the program over LSU. However, what happens one week in college football is not necessarily an indicator of what will happen the next week or for the rest of the season. Arkansas, precisely because it has already lost three games this season, needs this game — this win — a lot more than Ole Miss does. Ole Miss badly needs this game, to be sure, but Arkansas needs it by many more orders of magnitude. Arkansas figures to be the more desperate team here.

The other point to make is that Ole Miss gave up 49 points to LSU. The Rebels don't have an especially good defense, and after the win over LSU, they might be emotionally drained. Arkansas can lose this game by 10 points and still cover the spread. Are you really sure Ole Miss will play well enough on defense to win this game by two touchdowns or more? We're not sure at all.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover the Spread

The Rebels watched their offense take flight against LSU in a huge win for Lane Kiffin and quarterback Jaxson Dart. Is LSU's defense bad? Yes. However, Ole Miss did take advantage, and the Rebels might finally deliver the level of offensive production which had been missing on a consistent basis. Ole Miss scored only 10 points against Alabama. Everyone wondered if this offense would figure things out. It seems that it did. Now this team can fulfill its potential.

Final Arkansas-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

These teams are not trustworthy, so you should stay away from this game.

Final Arkansas-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +11.5