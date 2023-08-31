Much like the previous games in the series, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has multiple endings. If you are wondering how to get these endings, then you've come to the right place. Here is our guide on how you can get the Bad, Good, and True endings for Armored Core 6. Beware of major spoilers for the game in the guide below.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Endings Guide

For starters, let's talk about how the game handles multiple endings. In certain chapters of the game, the player will encounter Decision Missions. These come in pairs, and the player can only do one or the other. That means that once the player finishes one of the Decision Missions, they will no longer be able to do the other one. This gives the game a branching narrative that will decide the ending the player will get.

As mentioned above, Armored Core 6 has three endings: the Bad Ending, the Good Ending, and the True Ending. We will be going through these endings in that order.

Armored Core 6 Bad Ending: The Fires of Raven

The game's Bad Ending, called The Fires of Raven, is perhaps the easiest ending to get. Although the player can get either the Bad or the Good ending in their first playthrough, it is highly recommended to get the Bad Ending for your first playthrough of the game, before getting the other endings. This ending has the player siding with Handler Walter and “Cinder” Carla.

To get the Bad Ending, the player must do the following Decision Missions:

In Chapter 3, the player must do Mission 22: Destroy the Special Forces Craft

In Chapter 4, the player must do Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers

In Chapter 5, the player must do Mission 37: Intercept the Corporate Forces

After selecting these three missions, the player will then unlock the missions “Breach the Karman Line” and “Shut Down the Closure”. After finishing these missions, the player will receive a cutscene, as well as the ending The Fires of Raven.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Armored Core 6 Good Ending: Liberator of Rubicon

The game's Good Ending, called Liberator of Rubicon, is, as mentioned above, obtainable in the player's first playthrough. However, it's ideal to do it on New Game+, as it will unlock special missions that the player can do. This ending has the player siding with Ayre.

To get the Good Ending, the player must do the following Decision Missions:

In Chapter 1, the player must do Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex. Then, when presented with a choice, the player must REFUSE. This is only for New Game+

In Chapter 3, the player must do Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech This is only for New Game+

In Chapter 3, the player must do Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads.

In Chapter 4, the player must do Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns

In Chapter 5, the player must do Mission 38: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla

After selecting these missions, the player will then unlock the missions “Destroy the Block Drive” and “Bring Down the Xylem”. After finishing these missions, the player will receive a cutscene, as well as the ending Liberator of Rubicon

Armored Core 6 True Ending: Alea Iacta Est

The game's True Ending, called Alea Iacta Est, is only obtainable once the player reaches New Game++. If you have been following this guide in order, then you should be able to get this ending already. This ending has the player siding with ALLMIND.

To get the True Ending, the player must do the following Decision Missions:

In Chapter 1, the player must do Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex. Then, when presented with a choice, the player must ACCEPT. This is only for New Game+ and New Game++

In Chapter 3, the player must do Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech This is only for New Game+ and New Game++

In Chapter 3, the player must do Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads.

In Chapter 4, the player must do Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial

The player must then complete the Depth exploration missions.

After completing the Depth exploration missions, the player must defeat all the Arena opponents and achieve the top rank.

In Chapter 4, the player must do Mission 33-B: Eliminate V.III

After selecting these missions, the player will unlock the missions “MIA”, “Regain Control of the Xylem”, and “Coral Release”. After finishing these missions, the player will receive a cutscene, as well as the ending Alea Iacta Est.

That's all for our guide on how to get the Bad, Good, and True endings for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.