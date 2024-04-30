On June 20, 2024, ASKA will launch on Steam’s Early Access, promising players an immersive experience as they dive into the world of Viking survival. So get ready to embark on an exciting journey with ASKA, a new survival tribe-builder game published by Thunderful and developed by Sand Sailor Studios.
Rally your tribe & light your bonfires vikings, because we’re launching into Early Access on 20 June 💪🥳
We couldn’t be more excited and we hope you are too!#playaska pic.twitter.com/sGaDZqZt6H
— ASKA (@ASKAthegame) April 25, 2024
During the Early Access period, the developer will be actively listening to players’ thoughts and suggestions. The developer will then use them to shape the game through regular updates. This means that ASKA will evolve based on what players want, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience for everyone involved.
Aska Gameplay
Aska immerses players in a Viking-themed survival challenge, set in a world where the gods’ wrath has devastated everything. Cast adrift with fellow survivors, players must rebuild and prove their worth to the gods.
The game focuses on gathering resources, building shelter, managing hunger, and defending against creatures. Early access emphasizes survival’s harshness, with limited resources and basic combat mechanics.
Players gather materials, facing challenges that test patience. Combat is straightforward but promises improvement. However, repetitive combat and enemy raids without scaling may lead to monotony.
Despite this, Aska shines in historical accuracy and immersive world-building, using experimental archaeology for realism. Each villager has a distinct role, emphasizing interpersonal dynamics crucial for settlement growth.
Despite early access limitations, Aska’s blend of survival, historical accuracy, and social interactions makes it promising. With ongoing development, it’s set to be a compelling choice for survival crafting enthusiasts.
Developer’s Approach to Aska
The Steam page for the game states:
“We are a studio of ten who have already been working closely with our community to make the best game we can. Now, with our publisher Thunderful and the Early Access period, we will be able to continue working on the game and serve our community to expand upon and add desired features. Early Access will also help to contribute to the ongoing funding of our team and the project (as well as the future of our studio).”
The developers plan to officially launch or fully release the game in the year 2025. However, even after the initial launch, they will continue to review player feedback and make adjustments to the game. These adjustments aim to ensure that the game’s development aligns with what the community expects and desires from it.
Overall, it seems like the developers are committed to transparency, ongoing improvement, and actively involving the community in the game’s development process. All of these bodes well for the game’s evolution and reception upon full release.
About Thunderful Games
Thunderful Games is a video game publisher and developer based in Gothenburg, Sweden. They mostly focus on creating and publishing indie games across various platforms, including PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. Some of their notable titles include “SteamWorld Dig 2,” “SteamWorld Quest,” and “Lonely Mountains: Downhill.” They often collaborate with other indie developers to bring unique and creative games to the market.
For more updates and the latest gaming news, stick with ClutchPoints gaming