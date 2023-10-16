Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Find What I Stole! Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Find What I Stole! Enigma Guide

Find What I Stole! is one of the three Enigmas found in the Harbiyah region, along with “Left Behind” and “A Holy Hoard”. This specific Enigma can be found in the Shari' district.

The Enigma scroll can be found under a palm tree in the southwest of the Qutrabbul Gate, nearing the border to the Northern Wilderness. The landmark you're looking for is the river south of the Shari' district and some traces of human activity in the form of an improvised bedroll and a few boxes.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reads:

“The guards are closing in, and I must write this quickly. I have obtained what I was seeking just as I said I would but I have run out of time! Avenge me and find what I risked my life for! Search the soap boilers … and from the heights, look for the colorful fabrics! Remember me for my courage and not my fate and I bid you good luck!”

Find What I Stole! Solution

The clue in the scroll will lead you to the Soap Boiler's District in the southern corner of the Quadrangle of the Persians in Harbiyah.

Once you reach the area, the best way to find where the treasure is is by using Enkidu. Bring the eagle to the southwest side of the district and look for two triangular awnings, blue and red, side-by-side.

Place a temporary marker there and head as Basim to find a small gazebo under the awnings with the treasure hidden inside.

Find What I Stole! Reward

The Find What I Stole! Enigma rewards the Black Zanj Uprising Outfit Dye.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.