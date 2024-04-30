Assassin's Creed Mirage is headed to iOS, Ubisoft reveals, and will become purchasable from the App Store beginning June 6, 2024.
AC Mirage was the latest Assassin's Creed game to come out of Ubisoft's development studios, and it's now coming to iOS devices as well. The game was seen as a sort of return to roots and was made for longtime fans of the series. It's no wonder, then, that its more simplified and lessened scope allowed Ubisoft to fit the game into a mobile experience.
Ubisoft also revealed the system requirements of the upcoming AC Mirage iOS port. AC Mirage will run on “iPhone 15 Pro models powered by A17 Pro chip and every iPad with M1 chip or later.” This basically means you will need to own the latest iPhone or iPad model that's out in the market when the game comes out to the App Store. For the iPad, that also means getting an Air or a Pro.
Fans can now pre-order the game on the App Store.
What is Assassin's Creed Mirage?
Assassin's Creed Mirage is an open-world action-adventure game with RPG elements and a strong emphasis on stealth and parkour traversal. It's developed by and published by Ubisoft. The game was released on October 5, 2023, on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.
Assassin's Creed Mirage comes in both Standard and Deluxe Editions, with the Standard Edition retailing for $50 and the Deluxe Edition for $60, which contains Prince of Persia-themed weapons, outfits, and cosmetics. Pre-ordering the game gives players access to the DLC quest The Forty Thieves, which pits Basim against the Forty Thieves based on the folk tale Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.
In the game, players take control of Basim Ibn Ishaq, exploring his origins and how he figured in the activities of the assassins in 9th century Baghdad, as well as the brotherhood's attempts to thwart the plans of the powerful Order of the Ancients, a group of powerful individuals who work behind the scenes and control almost every aspect of life in the Abbasid Caliphate.
Our Assassin's Creed Mirage Review
When the game launched, we found it to be very refreshing and less daunting compared to the RPG hybrids that came immediately before it. Our review reads:
“Overall, we enjoyed our time playing Assassin's Creed Mirage, although the way some gameplay elements have been watered down just so they can be included in the game hampered our enjoyment by a little. Knowing the full potential of these gameplay elements from previous titles, we know just how much they could contribute towards the overall experience of a game.
Still, Assassin's Creed Mirage successfully evokes nostalgia and brings you back to “the glory days” of Assassin's Creed as a more linear, streamlined experience, that has a lot of the fat trimmed out. It finally feels like a game that players can actually finish, unlike the bloated mess that Valhalla was before it which felt endless and unnecessarily grindy.
For old-school Assassin's Creed fans, there is a lot of joy to be had in this return to roots, although those who joined the Assassin's Creed series later down its lineage might find the game a little bit too old-school for their taste.”
The game received a 7.5/10 in our review. Meanwhile, the game also currently holds a 76% Metascore at Metacritic.