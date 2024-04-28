The Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies in Mexico City. Our Mexico City series has our Astros Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Rockies.
The Houston Astros finally played a good baseball game. It had been a long time. The Astros had lost five games in a row and eight out of nine. They had fallen to 7-19, one of the worst records in Major League Baseball. They are lower in the standings than the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates, among other teams. Their season has been a disaster. Yet, it's still April, and there are still 135 games left to play. The Astros are running out of time, but they still do have time to mount a comeback. They needed to come to Mexico City for this international two-game set against the Colorado Rockies and take care of business. Saturday was a good start. The Astros got out of a few jams, built a 6-2 lead, and then tacked on late runs for a 12-4 win over Colorado. The Astros might have been aided by the thin air and friendly dimensions of the ballpark in Mexico City, where the ball jumps and the scoreboard lights up even more than it does at Coors Field, the Rockies' home stadium. That said, Houston couldn't worry about external factors. The Astros had to hit the baseball. More specifically, they had to start driving in runs with runners in scoring position. It has been a huge struggle for this team in 2024. Maybe the 12-run outburst will finally give Houston some needed momentum heading into May.
The Colorado Rockies have been even worse than the underperforming Astros. If you think Houston's 8-19 record through 27 games is bad, check out the Rockies' record. Colorado is 7-20. The most incredible thing about the Rockies in 2024 is that they have trailed at some point in all 27 of their games. That's insane. They have been playing baseball for a full month (the season started in late March, not including the Dodgers-Padres two-game series in South Korea), and they still haven't led one baseball game wire to wire. Colorado's pitching, hitting, and defense all look amateurish, and anyone who watched Saturday's game in Mexico City on MLB Network saw just how bad this team is. We will see if Colorado can somehow find a way to play good baseball on a consistent basis.
Here are the Astros-Rockies Mexico City Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Mexico City Series Odds: Astros-Rockies Odds
Houston Astros: -1.5 (-154)
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+128)
Over: 16.5 (+100)
Under: 16.5 (-122)
How To Watch Astros vs. Rockies
TV: ESPN
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT
Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread
The Astros have finally met a team they are better than. Houston has had an awful start to 2024, there's no question about that. Yet, as bad as Houston is, Colorado is clearly worse. The Rockies are absolutely incompetent. Houston should be able to score a ton of runs in this game, much as it scored 12 on Saturday. The confidence Houston hitters developed on Saturday should carry right over on Sunday afternoon.
Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread
The Astros are sending Framber Valdez to the mound. He's a good, proven pitcher, but he has been out with an injury for nearly four weeks. He could be rusty, in which case Colorado could score a ton of runs.
Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick
This is a stay-away game, because we don't know how sharp Framber Valdez will be for the Astros.
Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5